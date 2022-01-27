L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

L-phenylalanine is one of the essential amino acids in human body, which plays an important role in human metabolism.Widely used in medicine, food and chemical industry.White crystalline or crystalline powder solid at room temperature, decompressive sublimation, soluble in water, insoluble in methanol, ethanol, ether.

This report contains market size and forecasts of L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/120592/global-lphenylalanine-market-2022-2028-728

Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) companies in 2021 (%)

The global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) market was valued at 894.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1014.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade L-Phenylalanine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) include Ajinomoto, Daesang, Kyowa, Amino GmbH, Livzon, Bafeng Pharmaceutical & Chemical Share, Amino Acid, Shijiazhuang Jirong Pharmaceutical and Jiahe Biotech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade L-Phenylalanine

Pharmaceutical Grade L-Phenylalanine

Feed Grade L-Phenylalanine

Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Medical

Feed

Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ajinomoto

Daesang

Kyowa

Amino GmbH

Livzon

Bafeng Pharmaceutical & Chemical Share

Amino Acid

Shijiazhuang Jirong Pharmaceutical

Jiahe Biotech

Changzhou Guanghui Food Ingredients

Haitian Amino Acid

SiChuan Tongsheng Biopharmaceutical

ACERBLEND INGREDIENTS

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/120592/global-lphenylalanine-market-2022-2028-728

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Companies

4 Sights by Product

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/