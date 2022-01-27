L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
L-phenylalanine is one of the essential amino acids in human body, which plays an important role in human metabolism.Widely used in medicine, food and chemical industry.White crystalline or crystalline powder solid at room temperature, decompressive sublimation, soluble in water, insoluble in methanol, ethanol, ether.
This report contains market size and forecasts of L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) in global, including the following market information:
- Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) companies in 2021 (%)
The global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) market was valued at 894.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1014.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Food Grade L-Phenylalanine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) include Ajinomoto, Daesang, Kyowa, Amino GmbH, Livzon, Bafeng Pharmaceutical & Chemical Share, Amino Acid, Shijiazhuang Jirong Pharmaceutical and Jiahe Biotech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Food Grade L-Phenylalanine
- Pharmaceutical Grade L-Phenylalanine
- Feed Grade L-Phenylalanine
Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food
- Medical
- Feed
Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Ajinomoto
- Daesang
- Kyowa
- Amino GmbH
- Livzon
- Bafeng Pharmaceutical & Chemical Share
- Amino Acid
- Shijiazhuang Jirong Pharmaceutical
- Jiahe Biotech
- Changzhou Guanghui Food Ingredients
- Haitian Amino Acid
- SiChuan Tongsheng Biopharmaceutical
- ACERBLEND INGREDIENTS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Companies
4 Sights by Product
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/