Soda Ash Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Soda ash, also known as sodium carbonate, is an odorless, white powder. It is stable, not toxic or explosive or flammable.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Soda Ash in global, including the following market information:

Global Soda Ash Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Soda Ash Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilo MT)

Global top five Soda Ash companies in 2021 (%)

The global Soda Ash market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dense Soda Ash Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Soda Ash include Tokuyama Corp, Shandong Jinling, Tangshan Sanyou Group, Shandong Haihua, Tata Chemicals, Hubei Yihua, Solvay, Nirma and GHCL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Soda Ash manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Soda Ash Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)

Global Soda Ash Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dense Soda Ash

Light Soda Ash

Global Soda Ash Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)

Global Soda Ash Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Glass

Chemicals

Soap and Detergents

Metal Processing

Other

Global Soda Ash Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)

Global Soda Ash Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Soda Ash revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Soda Ash revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Soda Ash sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)

Key companies Soda Ash sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tokuyama Corp

Shandong Jinling

Tangshan Sanyou Group

Shandong Haihua

Tata Chemicals

Hubei Yihua

Solvay

Nirma

GHCL

Jilantai Salt Chemical

Genesis Energy

Ciner

Ciech Chemical

Semnan Soda Ash

DCW

TAC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Soda Ash Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Soda Ash Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Soda Ash Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Soda Ash Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Soda Ash Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Soda Ash Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Soda Ash Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Soda Ash Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Soda Ash Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Soda Ash Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Soda Ash Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Soda Ash Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Soda Ash Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soda Ash Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Soda Ash Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soda Ash Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Soda Ash Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Dense Soda Ash

4.1.3 Light Soda Ash

4.2 By Type – Global Soda Ash Revenue & Forecasts

