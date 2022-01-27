Heavy Duty Coating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Heavy duty coatings protect metal and concrete surfaces against damage and corrosion under extreme environmental conditions. They are also known as protective and maintenance coatings.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heavy Duty Coating in global, including the following market information:

Global Heavy Duty Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Heavy Duty Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilo MT)

Global top five Heavy Duty Coating companies in 2021 (%)

The global Heavy Duty Coating market was valued at 15980 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 20790 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solvent Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Heavy Duty Coating include Hempel, AkzoNobel, Jotun, PPG, Chugoku Marine Paints, RPM International, Sika, Dai Nippon Toryo and NIPSEA Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Heavy Duty Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Heavy Duty Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)

Global Heavy Duty Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solvent Based

Water Based

Powder Coating

Global Heavy Duty Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)

Global Heavy Duty Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Marine

Containers

Steel Structures & Bridges

Offshore Oil Rigs

Chemical and Petroleum Plants

Other

Global Heavy Duty Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)

Global Heavy Duty Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Heavy Duty Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Heavy Duty Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Heavy Duty Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)

Key companies Heavy Duty Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hempel

AkzoNobel

Jotun

PPG

Chugoku Marine Paints

RPM International

Sika

Dai Nippon Toryo

NIPSEA Group

Sherwin-Williams

Kansai Paint

Henkel

KCC Marine Coatings

Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Manufacturing

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Heavy Duty Coating Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Heavy Duty Coating Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Heavy Duty Coating Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Heavy Duty Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Heavy Duty Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Heavy Duty Coating Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Heavy Duty Coating Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Heavy Duty Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Heavy Duty Coating Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Heavy Duty Coating Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Heavy Duty Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heavy Duty Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Heavy Duty Coating Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heavy Duty Coating Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Heavy Duty Coating Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heavy Duty Coating Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

