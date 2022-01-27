Coated Abrasive Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Coated Abrasive market covers Paper Backings, Cloth Backings, Others, etc. The typical players include Saint-Gobain, KLINGSPOR, 3M, Hermes Schleifmittel, KWH Group, Sia Abrasives, Tyrolit, Pferd, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Coated Abrasive in global, including the following market information:

Global Coated Abrasive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Coated Abrasive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Sqm)

Global top five Coated Abrasive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Coated Abrasive market was valued at 3298.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3917.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Paper Backings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Coated Abrasive include Saint-Gobain, KLINGSPOR, 3M, Hermes Schleifmittel, KWH Group, Sia Abrasives, Tyrolit, Pferd and Rhodius, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Coated Abrasive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Coated Abrasive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)

Global Coated Abrasive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Paper Backings

Cloth Backings

Others

Global Coated Abrasive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)

Global Coated Abrasive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Metalworking

Woodworking

Furniture and Musical Instruments

Automotive

Others

Global Coated Abrasive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)

Global Coated Abrasive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Coated Abrasive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Coated Abrasive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Coated Abrasive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Sqm)

Key companies Coated Abrasive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Saint-Gobain

KLINGSPOR

3M

Hermes Schleifmittel

KWH Group

Sia Abrasives

Tyrolit

Pferd

Rhodius

Luxin High-tech

Fengmang Group

Hubei Yuli

Changzhou Kingcattle

Dongguan Golden Sun

Mipox

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Coated Abrasive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Coated Abrasive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Coated Abrasive Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Coated Abrasive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Coated Abrasive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Coated Abrasive Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Coated Abrasive Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Coated Abrasive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Coated Abrasive Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Coated Abrasive Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Coated Abrasive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Coated Abrasive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Coated Abrasive Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coated Abrasive Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Coated Abrasive Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coated Abrasive Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Coated Abrasive Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

