Coated Abrasive Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The Coated Abrasive market covers Paper Backings, Cloth Backings, Others, etc. The typical players include Saint-Gobain, KLINGSPOR, 3M, Hermes Schleifmittel, KWH Group, Sia Abrasives, Tyrolit, Pferd, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Coated Abrasive in global, including the following market information:
- Global Coated Abrasive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Coated Abrasive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Sqm)
- Global top five Coated Abrasive companies in 2021 (%)
The global Coated Abrasive market was valued at 3298.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3917.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Paper Backings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Coated Abrasive include Saint-Gobain, KLINGSPOR, 3M, Hermes Schleifmittel, KWH Group, Sia Abrasives, Tyrolit, Pferd and Rhodius, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Coated Abrasive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Coated Abrasive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)
Global Coated Abrasive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Paper Backings
- Cloth Backings
- Others
Global Coated Abrasive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)
Global Coated Abrasive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Metalworking
- Woodworking
- Furniture and Musical Instruments
- Automotive
- Others
Global Coated Abrasive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)
Global Coated Abrasive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Coated Abrasive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Coated Abrasive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Coated Abrasive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Sqm)
- Key companies Coated Abrasive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Saint-Gobain
- KLINGSPOR
- 3M
- Hermes Schleifmittel
- KWH Group
- Sia Abrasives
- Tyrolit
- Pferd
- Rhodius
- Luxin High-tech
- Fengmang Group
- Hubei Yuli
- Changzhou Kingcattle
- Dongguan Golden Sun
- Mipox
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Coated Abrasive Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Coated Abrasive Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Coated Abrasive Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Coated Abrasive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Coated Abrasive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Coated Abrasive Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Coated Abrasive Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Coated Abrasive Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Coated Abrasive Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Coated Abrasive Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Coated Abrasive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Coated Abrasive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Coated Abrasive Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coated Abrasive Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Coated Abrasive Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coated Abrasive Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Coated Abrasive Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
