Phosphate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Phosphate includes several naturally occurring minerals that contain phosphorus as well as other elements. It is primarily used to produce fertilizers for food production. It may also be used in animal feed supplements, food preservatives and many industrial products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Phosphate in global, including the following market information:

Global Phosphate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Phosphate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilo MT)

Global top five Phosphate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Phosphate market was valued at 34690 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 44540 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fertilizer Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Phosphate include OCP Group, Mosaic, PhosAgro, Ma’aden, Nutrien, ICL, Yara, Simplot and EcoPhos, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Phosphate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Phosphate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)

Global Phosphate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fertilizer Grade

Feed Grade

Food Grade

Others

Global Phosphate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)

Global Phosphate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fertilizers

Animal Feed

Foods & Beverages

Detergents

Water Treatment Chemicals

Others

Global Phosphate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)

Global Phosphate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Phosphate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Phosphate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Phosphate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)

Key companies Phosphate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

OCP Group

Mosaic

PhosAgro

Ma’aden

Nutrien

ICL

Yara

Simplot

EcoPhos

JPMC

Yunnan Phosphate

Kailin Group

Hubei Xingfa

Sichuan Lomon

Wengfu Group

