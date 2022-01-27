Phosphate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Phosphate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Phosphate includes several naturally occurring minerals that contain phosphorus as well as other elements. It is primarily used to produce fertilizers for food production. It may also be used in animal feed supplements, food preservatives and many industrial products.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Phosphate in global, including the following market information:
- Global Phosphate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Phosphate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilo MT)
- Global top five Phosphate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Phosphate market was valued at 34690 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 44540 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fertilizer Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Phosphate include OCP Group, Mosaic, PhosAgro, Ma’aden, Nutrien, ICL, Yara, Simplot and EcoPhos, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Phosphate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Phosphate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)
Global Phosphate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Fertilizer Grade
- Feed Grade
- Food Grade
- Others
Global Phosphate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)
Global Phosphate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Fertilizers
- Animal Feed
- Foods & Beverages
- Detergents
- Water Treatment Chemicals
- Others
Global Phosphate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)
Global Phosphate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Phosphate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Phosphate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Phosphate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)
- Key companies Phosphate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- OCP Group
- Mosaic
- PhosAgro
- Ma’aden
- Nutrien
- ICL
- Yara
- Simplot
- EcoPhos
- JPMC
- Yunnan Phosphate
- Kailin Group
- Hubei Xingfa
- Sichuan Lomon
- Wengfu Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Phosphate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Phosphate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Phosphate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Phosphate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Phosphate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Phosphate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Phosphate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Phosphate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Phosphate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Phosphate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Phosphate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Phosphate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Phosphate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phosphate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Phosphate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phosphate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Phosphate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Fertilizer Grade
4.1.3 Feed Grade
4.1.4 Food Grade
4.1.5 Others
