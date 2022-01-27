Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Iron Oxides used in cosmetic products is an inorganic compound consisting of any one or combinations of synthetically prepared iron oxides that includes hydrated forms of iron oxides. Iron Oxides impart a color to cosmetics and personal care products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides in global, including the following market information:

Global Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides market was valued at 75 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 93 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cosmetic Grade Yellow Iron Oxides Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides include Lanxess, Venator, Cathay Industries, Sun Chemical, Titan Kogyo, Colorant Corea, YIPIN Pigments and Zhejiang Huayuan Pigment, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cosmetic Grade Yellow Iron Oxides

Cosmetic Grade Red Iron Oxides

Cosmetic Grade Black Iron Oxides

Cosmetic Grade Brown Iron Oxide

Cosmetic Grade Blue Iron Oxide

Other

Global Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Facial Make-Up

Lip Products

Eye Make-Up

Nail Products

Others

Global Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lanxess

Venator

Cathay Industries

Sun Chemical

Titan Kogyo

Colorant Corea

YIPIN Pigments

Zhejiang Huayuan Pigment

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides Companies

