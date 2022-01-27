Smectite Clays Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Smectite Clays Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Smectite group include the dioctahedral minerals montmorillonite, beidellite, and nontronite, and the trioctahedral minerals hectorite (Li-rich), saponite (Mg-rich), and sauconite (Zn-rich).
Montmorillonite (bentonite) is the most important segment of smectite clays. This report mainly focuses on the Bentonite products, include Sodium bentonite and Calcium bentonite.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Smectite Clays in global, including the following market information:
- Global Smectite Clays Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Smectite Clays Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilo MT)
- Global top five Smectite Clays companies in 2021 (%)
The global Smectite Clays market was valued at 1433.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2039.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sodium Bentonite Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Smectite Clays include Minerals Technologies(Amcol), Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM), Wyo-Ben Inc, Black Hills Bentonite, Tolsa Group, Imerys (S&B), Clariant, Bentonite Company LLC (Russia) and Laviosa Minerals SpA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Smectite Clays manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Smectite Clays Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)
Global Smectite Clays Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Sodium Bentonite
- Calcium Bentonite
Global Smectite Clays Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)
Global Smectite Clays Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Molding Sands
- Iron Ore Pelletizing
- Pet Litter
- Drilling Mud
- Civil Engineering
- Agriculture
- Other
Global Smectite Clays Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)
Global Smectite Clays Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Smectite Clays revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Smectite Clays revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Smectite Clays sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)
- Key companies Smectite Clays sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Minerals Technologies(Amcol)
- Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM)
- Wyo-Ben Inc
- Black Hills Bentonite
- Tolsa Group
- Imerys (S&B)
- Clariant
- Bentonite Company LLC (Russia)
- Laviosa Minerals SpA
- LKAB Minerals
- Ashapura
- Star Bentonite Group
- Kunimine Industries
- Huawei Bentonite
- Fenghong New Material
- Chang’an Renheng
- Liufangzi Bentonite
- Bentonit União
- Castiglioni Pes y Cia
- Canbensan
- Aydn Bentonit
- KarBen
- G & W Mineral Resources
- Ningcheng Tianyu
- Elementis
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smectite Clays Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Smectite Clays Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Smectite Clays Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Smectite Clays Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Smectite Clays Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Smectite Clays Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Smectite Clays Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Smectite Clays Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Smectite Clays Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Smectite Clays Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Smectite Clays Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smectite Clays Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Smectite Clays Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smectite Clays Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smectite Clays Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smectite Clays Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Smectite Clays Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Sodium Bentonite
