Smectite Clays Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Smectite group include the dioctahedral minerals montmorillonite, beidellite, and nontronite, and the trioctahedral minerals hectorite (Li-rich), saponite (Mg-rich), and sauconite (Zn-rich).

Montmorillonite (bentonite) is the most important segment of smectite clays. This report mainly focuses on the Bentonite products, include Sodium bentonite and Calcium bentonite.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/120601/global-smectite-clays-market-2022-2028-859

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smectite Clays in global, including the following market information:

Global Smectite Clays Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Smectite Clays Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilo MT)

Global top five Smectite Clays companies in 2021 (%)

The global Smectite Clays market was valued at 1433.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2039.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sodium Bentonite Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Smectite Clays include Minerals Technologies(Amcol), Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM), Wyo-Ben Inc, Black Hills Bentonite, Tolsa Group, Imerys (S&B), Clariant, Bentonite Company LLC (Russia) and Laviosa Minerals SpA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Smectite Clays manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smectite Clays Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)

Global Smectite Clays Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sodium Bentonite

Calcium Bentonite

Global Smectite Clays Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)

Global Smectite Clays Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Molding Sands

Iron Ore Pelletizing

Pet Litter

Drilling Mud

Civil Engineering

Agriculture

Other

Global Smectite Clays Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)

Global Smectite Clays Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Smectite Clays revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Smectite Clays revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Smectite Clays sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)

Key companies Smectite Clays sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Minerals Technologies(Amcol)

Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM)

Wyo-Ben Inc

Black Hills Bentonite

Tolsa Group

Imerys (S&B)

Clariant

Bentonite Company LLC (Russia)

Laviosa Minerals SpA

LKAB Minerals

Ashapura

Star Bentonite Group

Kunimine Industries

Huawei Bentonite

Fenghong New Material

Chang’an Renheng

Liufangzi Bentonite

Bentonit União

Castiglioni Pes y Cia

Canbensan

Aydn Bentonit

KarBen

G & W Mineral Resources

Ningcheng Tianyu

Elementis

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/120601/global-smectite-clays-market-2022-2028-859

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Smectite Clays Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Smectite Clays Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Smectite Clays Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Smectite Clays Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Smectite Clays Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Smectite Clays Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Smectite Clays Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Smectite Clays Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Smectite Clays Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Smectite Clays Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Smectite Clays Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smectite Clays Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Smectite Clays Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smectite Clays Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smectite Clays Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smectite Clays Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Smectite Clays Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Sodium Bentonite

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/