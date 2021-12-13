North America Work Order Management System Market Report 2020: Increasing Adoption By Astea International Inc., Infor Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle, Hippo CMMS

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Work Order Management System Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Work Order Management System market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The growing number of digital handheld devices such as tablets, dynamic display screens, mobile devices and smartphones among other digital devices has significantly simplified the effective real-time monitoring, tracking, allocation, query generation and resource mapping of various daily logistics and supply chain related tasks. As a result, the adoption of numerous devices among different supply chain and logistics based tasks such as updating inventory, equipment inspection, dynamic display screens, asset security and monitoring among other tasks has witnessed a surge in penetration of electronic devices connected through single enterprise solution.

Major key players covered in this report:

• Astea International Inc.

• Infor Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle

• Hippo CMMS

• ServiceMax, Inc.

• Innovapptive Inc.

• Coresystems AG (SAP SE)

• eMaint Enterprises, LLC

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Work Order Management System market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Work Order Management System market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

WORK ORDER MANAGEMENT SYSTEM – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Component

• Solutions

• Services

By Deployment Mode

• On-Premises

• Cloud

The research on the North America Work Order Management System market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Work Order Management System market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

