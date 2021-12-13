Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Fashion Market 2021 Ongoing Trends with Most Demanding Players Catchoom, Facebook, Inc., Google, Inc. (Alphabet Inc.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation

The artificial intelligence in the fashion market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 55.1 Mn in 2018 to US$ 1015.8 Mn by the year 2027, with a CAGR of 39.0% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Fashion Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Fashion market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Driving factors such as the accessibility of massive amounts of data from different data sources and real-time consumer behavior insights and increased operational efficiency are driving the adoption of artificial intelligence in fashion market. Further, the advent of natural language programming (NLP) to the fashion industry is expected to facilitate significant growth opportunities for artificial intelligence in fashion market. NLP offers high-efficiency human experience and makes highly interactive chatbots. Vendors have a huge opportunity to improve their services by implementing NLP to its solutions. In the fashion industry, and NLP has capabilities to offer great help to fashion and apparel websites by filtering the majority of customer’s issues and send it to different customers to clarify the issues.

Artificial Intelligence in Fashion Market – Companies Mentioned

Adobe Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Catchoom

Facebook, Inc.

Google, Inc. (Alphabet Inc.)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

By Offerings

Solutions

Services

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By Application

Product Recommendation

Virtual Assistant

Product Search and Discovery

Creative Designing and Trend Forecasting

Customer Relationship Management

Others

By End-User Industry

Apparel

Accessories

Cosmetics

Others

By Country

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Fashion market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Fashion market segments and regions.

The research on the Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Fashion market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Fashion market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Fashion market.

