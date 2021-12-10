Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Competition Outlook & Key Statistics with High CAGR Value of 48.8% during the Forecast 2021-2027| Business Market Insights

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare market is expected to reach US$ 5,713.28 million by 2027 from US$ 222.03 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 48.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare sector is intended to considerably change clinicians’ roles and everyday practices by accomplishing and analyzing data, make decisions, and conduct discussions.AI application in healthcare is getting progressively sophisticated, efficient, and quicker at a lower cost. Owing to the tremendous potential of AI and robotics in healthcare sector, they are gradually becoming a major part of the healthcare ecosystem.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare market.

Major key players covered in this report:

• General Electric Company

• Alphabet Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

• Microsoft Corporation

• NVIDIA CORPORATION

• Nuance Communications, Inc

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Arterys Inc

• Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare market segments and regions.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) IN HEALTHCARE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Component

• Software Solution

• Hardware

• Services

By Application

• Robot Assisted Surgery

• Virtual Assistants

• Administrative Workflow Assistants

• Connected Machines

• Diagnosis

• Clinical Trials

• Fraud Detection

• Cybersecurity

• Dosage Error Reduction

• Others

By End User

• Hospitals and Healthcare Providers

• Patients

• Pharma and Biotech Companies

• Healthcare Payers

• Others

The research on the Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare market.

