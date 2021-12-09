Healthcare Apps Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Abbott, Lybrate, HealthifyMe Wellness

Healthcare Apps Market in India 2019 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Healthcare Apps Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Abbott India Ltd., HealthifyMe Wellness Pvt. Ltd., Infomoko Technology Pvt. Ltd., Kare4u Healthcare Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Lybrate India Pvt. Ltd., MediIT Health Solutions India Pvt. Ltd, One Eighty Aamoksh Technologies Pvt Ltd., Portea Medical, Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Zoctr Health Pvt. Ltd.

You can get free access to samples from the report here: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2520281-healthcare-apps-market

The consumer landscape in the healthcare industry in India is expected to evolve during the 2019-2024 period. A paradigm shift is anticipated from volume-based care (fee-for-service healthcare, being independent of the service quality) to value-based care (healthcare providers are charged based on patients’ health outcomes). Stakeholders in the Indian healthcare ecosystem are focusing on leveraging healthcare apps to make up for the inadequacies in healthcare infrastructure. Increasing focus on patient-centric care, emergence of advanced technologies, and changing business models have played a crucial role in driving the healthcare apps market in India. In terms of revenue, the healthcare apps market in India was valued at INR 27.01 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach INR 138.00 Bn by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of ~31.61% during the 2019-2024 period.

Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2520281-healthcare-apps-market

Competitive insights

The highly competitive healthcare apps market in India is fragmented with the presence of various small and medium-sized players. The prospective market has motivated several non-healthcare companies, including IT and software development companies, technology companies, and app development agencies to begin their operations in the country. However, the market is yet in a nascent stage, and thus, players are experimenting with different business models to accomplish monetization. Among various models, licensing, third party app development, in-app advertising, and pay-per-download have achieved significant success.

Technology insights

Healthcare apps available in India mostly run on Android, iOS, and Windows platforms, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and Microsoft Store (for Windows phone). The introduction of advanced technologies like Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), Blockchain, and virtual reality are expected to disrupt the healthcare apps market.

Buy this research report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2520281

Key Answers Captured in Study are

Which geography would have better demand for product/services?

What strategies of big players help them acquire share in regional market?

Countries that may see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

How feasible is market for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the Healthcare Apps market?

Risk side analysis involved with suppliers in specific geography?

What influencing factors driving the demand of Healthcare Apps near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Healthcare Apps market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2520281-healthcare-apps-market

Some extract from Table of Contents

• Overview of Healthcare Apps Market

• Healthcare Apps Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2019-2025)

• Healthcare Apps Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2019-2025)

• Healthcare Apps Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2019-2025)

• Healthcare Apps Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

• Healthcare Apps Competitive Situation and Trends

• Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

• Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Healthcare Apps

• Healthcare Apps Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Research Conclusions

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia or Oceania [Australia and New Zealand].



Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]



Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter