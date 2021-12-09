E-Pharmacy Market is Booming Worldwide with Apollo Pharmacies, Medlife, Healthkart

E-Pharmacy Market in India 2020 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the E-Pharmacy Market in India 2020 Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Apollo Pharmacies Limited, Medlife, MedPlus Health Services Private Limited, Netmeds Marketplace Limited, 1mg, 91Streets Media Technologies Private Limited (PharmEasy), Healthkart, mCHEMIST Global Private Limited, Medsonway Solutions Pvt Ltd, Truemeds.

You can get free access to samples from the report here: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2982601-e-pharmacy-market-in-india-2020

The traditional pharmacy retailing system face challenges such as counterfeit medicines, poor inventory management, limited brand tracking, and lack of documentation. E-pharmacy emerged as a safe and convenient interface that can address these issues and offer better customer experience. In terms of revenue, the e-pharmacy market in India was valued at INR 35.21 Bn in 2019, and is estimated to reach INR 313.80 Bn by 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~43.98% during the 2020-2025 period.

Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2982601-e-pharmacy-market-in-india-2020

Segment insights:

The e-pharmacy market in India is categorized into two segments chronic therapy and acute therapy. The market is dominated by the chronic therapy segment, which accounted for ~65% share of the overall revenue in 2019. Acute therapy is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment, expanding at a CAGR of 49.74% during the 2020-2025 period.

Consumers with chronic ailments such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes require to procure medications frequently to pursue their long-term treatment procedure. They consider e-pharmacy as a preferred platform for purchase medicines, owing to improved accessibility, attractive discounts, and value-added services such as treatment plan and adherence management.

Market insights:

The e-pharmacy market in India has gained significant traction over the past two to three years; the key enablers for its momentous growth include increased penetration of the internet, rapid growth of smartphone ownership, prevalence of lifestyle disease, and government initiatives. However, the market experiences considerable challenges due to the lack of stringent regulations, concerns regarding data security, and bottlenecks in last-mile delivery.

The immense growth potential of the India e-pharmacy market has attracted the entry of various health-tech start-ups, leading e-commerce companies, and traditional brick-and-mortar pharmacies in the market space. In 2020, the market witnessed the entry of leading players such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance. In August 2020, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) stepped into the market through the acquisition of the e-pharmacy player, Netmeds. In the same month, two key e-pharmacy companies, PharmEasy and Medlife announced their merger. The entry of established companies with strong e-commerce capabilities, coupled with the consolidation trends is likely to intensify the market rivalry.

Buy this research report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2982601

Key Answers Captured in Study are

Which geography would have better demand for product/services?

What strategies of big players help them acquire share in regional market?

Countries that may see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

How feasible is market for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the E-Pharmacy Market in 2020 market?

Risk side analysis involved with suppliers in specific geography?

What influencing factors driving the demand of E-Pharmacy Market in 2020 near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the E-Pharmacy Market in India 2020 market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2982601-e-pharmacy-market-in-india-2020

Some extract from Table of Contents

• Overview of E-Pharmacy Market in India 2020 Market

• E-Pharmacy Market in 2020 Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2019-2025)

• E-Pharmacy Market in 2020 Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2019-2025)

• E-Pharmacy Market in 2020 Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2019-2025)

• E-Pharmacy Market in 2020 Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

• E-Pharmacy Market in 2020 Competitive Situation and Trends

• Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

• Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of E-Pharmacy Market in 2020

• E-Pharmacy Market in India 2020 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Research Conclusions

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia or Oceania [Australia and New Zealand].



Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]



Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter