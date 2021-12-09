North America Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Growth

The North America anti-money laundering solution market is expected to grow from US$ 550.25 million in 2019 to US$ 1,897.82 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.6 % from 2020 to 2027.

An anti-money laundering (AML) solution is deployed to meet the financial institutions’ legal requirements for preventing and reporting the activities of money laundering. Increasing online transactions and rising concerns regarding fraudulent transactions have steered the adoption of anti-money laundering solutions across North America.

COVID-19, North America is highly affected specially the US. North America is one of the most important regions for adopting and developing new technologies due to favorable government policies to boost innovation, a huge industrial base, and high purchasing power, especially in developed countries such as the US and Canada.

Major Key players covered in this report:

• ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.

• BAE Systems plc

• EastNets.com

• LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group

• Nasdaq Inc.

• NICE Ltd.

• Open Text Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• SAS Institute Inc.

NORTH AMERICA ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING SOLUTION MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market, by Product

• Transaction Monitoring

• Compliance management

• Currency transaction reporting

• Customer identity management

North America Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market, by Industry

• Healthcare

• BFSI

• Retail

• IT and Telecom

• Government

• Others

The research on the North America Anti-Money Laundering Solution market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Anti-Money Laundering Solution market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Anti-Money Laundering Solution market.

