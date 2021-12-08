Alternative Financial Credit Scoring Market Shaping from Growth to Value | Danske Bank, DBS, TSB, BBVA

A new research document with title ‘Alternative Financial Credit Scoring – Thematic Research’ covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and important players/vendors such as Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Alphabet, Tinkoff Bank, AIB, Capital One ETC. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2021-2027.

Get customization & check discount for report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/request-discount/3079659-alternative-financial-credit-scoring-thematic-research

Summary

Alternative lenders and big tech have developed fundamentally new approaches to credit assessment, incorporating a wider variety of data sources such as history of utility bill payments, rent payments, repayments to payday lenders, social media data, browsing and search history, employment history, educational background, and even psychometric testing. This report explores the alternative approaches to credit scoring that are being deployed in the financial services industry.

The market for alternative credit scoring comprises a vast ecosystem of provider types and business models. Much of it exists, by definition, outside of traditional financial services in the form of alternative lenders, niche fintech providers, and big tech. However, incumbent banks are also innovating, while challenger banks and credit bureaus are launching a variety of new data-driven decision-making techniques – especially in emerging markets.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3079659-alternative-financial-credit-scoring-thematic-research

Scope

– Amid COVID-19, the millions of otherwise careful, frugal customers, who scored well under traditional models have become non-creditworthy. Continued reliance on traditional risk measures could prove pro-cyclical, choking off credit supply for those struggling small businesses that will be so critical to economic recover.

– Big data technology allows alternative lenders to collect and use a larger volume and variety of data points. For example, Ant Financial and Mercado Libre claim that their credit quality assessment typically involves more than 1,000 data series per loan applicant.

– Digital technologies – cloud, robotic process automation, big data – help digital lenders process massive loan volumes quickly and restructure loans at minimal marginal costs.

Reasons to Buy

– Understand the key technology, macroeconomic, political, and regulatory trends driving alternative credit scoring.

– Access the latest consumer survey data on evolving channel behavior, provider preferences, and product holding.

– Understand key competitive inroads for alternative lenders to gain market share.

– Understand market share and growth prospects for niche fintech and big tech lenders.

– Access firm-level/case study insight on leading fintech credit risk partners for incumbent banks.

Place a Purchase Order For Market Study (Single User License) at: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=3079659

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Alphabet, Tinkoff Bank, AIB, Capital One, WeBank, MYbank, Monzo, NatWest, RBS, Danske Bank, DBS, TSB, BBVA, Citibank, mBank, Revolut, Credit Agricole, Barclays, CreditLadder, NovaCredit, Experian, Equifax, TransUnion

Table of Contents

Executive summary

Players

Thematic briefing

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic and political trends

Regulatory trends

Industry analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Mergers and acquisitions

Timeline

Value chain

Niche fintech/alternative lenders

Big tech

Credit bureaus

Aggregators

Companies

Big tech

Credit bureaus

Niche fintech/alternative lenders

Banks

Sector scorecards

Banking sector scorecard

Glossary

Further reading

Our thematic research methodology

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/3079659-alternative-financial-credit-scoring-thematic-research

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

Contact Us:

CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218