Starbucks Mobile Wallet Market Worth Observing Growth | Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Apple Pay

A new research document with title ‘Starbucks Mobile Wallet – Competitor Profile’ covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and important players/vendors such as Starbucks Mobile Wallet, Samsung, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, Apple, Amazon. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2021-2027.

Get customization & check discount for report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/request-discount/3079629-starbucks-mobile-wallet-competitor-profile

Summary

Starbucks, one of the world’s most popular coffee chains, launched Starbucks Mobile Wallet (or Starbucks Mobile App) in September 2009, enabling users to make in-store payments at Starbucks outlets on a closed-loop basis. To make a payment, users need to open the barcode on their mobile app and scan it at a Starbucks terminal. The amount is deducted from the user’s wallet balance.

The solution was initially launched in select locations and to select users in the US. It is now available across a host of different markets. In the US alone, by the end of 2019 Starbucks had amassed over 25 million users who had made an in-store mobile payment within the previous six months.

The company introduced the Mobile Order & Pay feature to its app in December 2014, enabling users to order and pay for purchases ahead of their visit to the store. This accounted for 17% of all of the company’s US transactions in Q1 2020. The company is focusing on expanding Mobile Order & Pay to all Starbucks Mobile Wallet markets. It opened its first pick-up only store, called Starbucks Pickup, in New York in November 2019. The store utilizes the Mobile Order & Pay feature, enabling customers to place orders through Starbucks’ mobile app and collect them from the store. A similar store was opened in Canada in February 2020.

The report provides information and insights into Starbucks Mobile Wallet including –

– Detailed insight into its business

– Comprehensive coverage of its products and services

– Comparative assessment with key alternative payment solutions

– Information on its performance

– The company’s important events and milestones

Scope

– In September 2009, Starbucks introduced Starbucks Card Mobile App for US Starbucks customers, enabling them to pay using iPhone and iPod touch devices.

– In December 2014, introduced Mobile Order & Pay, allowing users to place orders in advance and pick them up at their preferred Starbucks store.

– Mobile Order & Pay allows customers to place and pay for orders in advance of their visit and pick them up at their preferred Starbucks location.

– In November 2019, Starbucks opened Starbucks Pickup, a pick-up only store that utilizes the Mobile Order & Pay feature, enabling customers in New York to place orders through Starbucks’ mobile app and collect them from the store.

Reasons to Buy

– Gain insights into Starbucks Mobile Wallet’s business operations and key events.

– Gain insights into its product portfolio.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the alternative payments industry by comparing its performance against competitors.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Starbucks Mobile Wallet

Samsung

Google Pay

Samsung Pay

Apple Pay

Apple

Amazon

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3079629-starbucks-mobile-wallet-competitor-profile

Table of Contents

Overview

Benchmarking

Performance Highlights

Products & Services

Significant Events

Appendix

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/3079629-starbucks-mobile-wallet-competitor-profile

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

Place a Purchase Order For Market Study (Single User License) at: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=3079629

Contact Us:

CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218