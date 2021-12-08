A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 36 pages, titled as ‘US: Competition for Data Services to Intensify as Operators Continue to Invest in Next-Generation Technologies’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are AT&T, Verizon Communications, Comcast, Sprint, T-Mobile, DirecTV, Time Warner, Dish Network, CenturyLink. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026.

Access sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3027799-us-competition-for-data-services-to-intensify-as-operators-continue

Summary

“US: Competition for Data Services to Intensify as Operators Continue to Invest in Next-Generation Technologies”, a new Country Intelligence Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in the US today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2021. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, and mobile, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

The telecom services revenue in the US is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2016-2021, driven by growth in fixed broadband and mobile data revenue. Mobile data will continue to remain the largest revenue-contributing segment through 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2016-2021, majorily driven by operators’ investments in 4G network expansions and attractive data packages to stimulate data adoption. Going forward, operators are focusing on leveraging new technologies such as NG-PON2, DOCSIS 3.1 to offer high-speed network access to their customers and boost broadband penetration. Operators are offering richer content and bundled plans to drive pay-TV adoption. Over the next five years, operators should seize opportunities from the growing demand for data services by focusing on promotional data plans and high-quality services including video offerings. Investments in LTE, fiber and next-generation technologies are expected to expand new revenue streams for operators including IoT, M2M and cloud services.

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/3027799-us-competition-for-data-services-to-intensify-as-operators-continue

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Regional context: telecom market size and trends in the US compared with other countries in the region.

– Economic, demographic and political context in the US.

– The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, number portability and more.

– A demand profile: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

– Service evolution: a look at changes in the breakdown of overall revenue between the fixed and mobile sectors and between voice, data and video from 2016 to 2021.

– The competitive landscape: an examination of key trends in competition and in the performance, revenue market shares and expected moves of service providers over the next 18-24 months.

– In-depth sector analysis of fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data services: a quantitative analysis of service adoption trends by network technology and by operator, as well as of average revenue per line/subscription and service revenue through the end of the forecast period.

– Main opportunities: this section details the near-term opportunities for operators, vendors and investors in US telecommunications markets.

Scope

– The overall telecom service revenue in the US will grow at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2016-2021, mainly driven by growth in the mobile data segment.

– Mobile revenue will account for 46.2% of total telecom revenue in 2021; mobile data will be the major contributing segment over 2016-2021.

– 4G will be the most adopted mobile technology through 2021, as operators continue to focus on expanding their 4G/LTE, LTE-A network coverage and deployment of advanced technologies to deliver faster Internet speeds.

– The top two operators, AT&T and Verizon, accounted for 47.2% share of overall service revenue in 2016.

– Operators will continue to shift their focus toward connected devices and expanding their stand-alone service business into new business models, such as mobile video, to increase revenue and fuel growth. Moreover, operators are focusing on development and testing of advanced technologies to support 5G deployment in the near future.

Purchase Single User License of this report at [email protected] https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=3027799

Reasons to buy

– This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the US telecommunications market, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

– Accompanying GlobalData’s Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in the US mobile communications, fixed telephony and broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

– With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

– The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in the US telecommunications market.

– The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in the US.

companies Mentioned in the Report

AT&T

Verizon Communications

Comcast

Sprint

T-Mobile

DirecTV

Time Warner

Dish Network

CenturyLink

Table of Contents

Executive summary 4

Market and competitor overview

Regional context 6

Economic, demographic and political context 7

Regulatory environment 8

Demand profile 13

Service evolution 15

Competitive landscape 16

Major market players 17

Segment analysis

Mobile services 23

Fixed services 27

Pay-TV services 31

Identifying opportunities

Opportunities in the market 33

About the authors 34

Country Intelligence Report coverage 35List of Tables

US telecom market size and growth prospects in a regional context, 2016A 6

Country indicators 7

Reg

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/3027799-us-competition-for-data-services-to-intensify-as-operators-continue

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

Contact Us:

CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218