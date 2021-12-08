December 8, 2021

Electric Vehicle Insurance Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Liverpool Victoria, Admiral, U K Insurance, Hastings Insurance Services

A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "Electric Vehicle Insurance Market Survey & Outlook" is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Electric Vehicle Insurance offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities, growth pattern, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary sourced data and includes both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Liverpool Victoria, Admiral, U K Insurance Limited, Hastings Insurance Services Limited, ACKO, Zurich Insurance plc, pluginsure, The Automobile Association, carwow Ltd., AXA, Allstate Insurance Company, PICC, PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA ，LTD..

Market Overview of Electric Vehicle Insurance
If you are involved in the Electric Vehicle Insurance industry or aim to be, then this study is vital to keep your market knowledge up-to-date. The Market is segmented by Applications [Battery Electric Vehicle & Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle], Types / Coverage [, With Personal Accident Cover & Without Personal Accident Cover] and major players. To get deep dive in market, geographically 22+ jurisdictions or countries were summarized in the study from Asia Pacific, MEA, South America, Europe and North America.

Geographically, the global version of report has following country inclusion:
• North America [United States, Canada and Mexico]
• Europe [Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, and Rest of Europe]
• Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia and Others]
• South America [Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Rest of South America]
• Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Turkey, Israel, GCC Countries and Rest of Africa)

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Country; Insurance carriers, Aggregators should focus in years to come to channelize their efforts and investments in Electric Vehicle Insurance to maximize growth and profitability. The growth in 2020 is noticeably slower and mature markets in North America and Western Europe requires “heavy lifting” to address such trends due to the dynamic macroeconomic and regulatory environment.

The distribution channels in the insurance industry, is always of great importance, reflecting the “push” nature of Electric Vehicle Insurance offering in the industry. The distribution model has continued to evolve as insurers try to better connect with their customers. Over the years, the Electric Vehicle Insurance industry has seen a clear dominance of face-to face selling (agents and brokers). However, with the increasing penetration of the Internet and customers preferring convenience, the digital mode of sales is becoming increasingly popular in Electric Vehicle Insurance.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016-2020
Base year – 2020
Forecast period – 2021 to 2026

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Electric Vehicle Insurance Market Industry Overview
1.1 Electric Vehicle Insurance Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Products of Major Companies
1.2 Electric Vehicle Insurance Market Segment
1.2.1 Industry Chain
1.2.2 Consumer Behaviour & Distribution Channels

Chapter Two: Electric Vehicle Insurance Market Demand
2.1 Segment Overview
Battery Electric Vehicle & Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

2.2 Electric Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Application/End USers (2016-2020)
2.3 Electric Vehicle Insurance Market Forecast by Application/End USers (2021-2026)

Chapter Three: Electric Vehicle Insurance Market by Type
3.1 By Type
, With Personal Accident Cover & Without Personal Accident Cover
3.2 Electric Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Type (2016-2020)
3.3 Electric Vehicle Insurance Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Four: Electric Vehicle Insurance Market: by Region/Country
4.1 Electric Vehicle Insurance Market by Regions
4.2 Electric Vehicle Insurance Market Revenue & share by Region
4.3 North America
4.4 Europe
4.5 Asia Pacific
4.6 South America
4.7 Middle East & Africa

Chapter Five: Player Analysis
5.1 Market Share Analysis by Players (2019-2021E)
5.2 Market Concentration Rate by Regions
5.3 Company Profiles

……….continued

About Author:
HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services with extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist in decision making.


