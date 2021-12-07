Payment Gateway Market Projected to Reach US$ 1,708.1Mn by 2025, Vendors Likely to Gain Lucrative Avenues in Technology Sector

India Payment Gateway market is expected to grow from US$ 446.9 Mn in 2017 to US$ 1,708.1Mn in 2025 at a CAGR of 19.3% between 2018 and 2025.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this Payment Gateway Market based on type, and organization size. By type the market is further segmented into hosted, non-hosted, direct and platform based. Hosted payment gateway segment dominates the market due to merchants seeking for quick installation of payment gateway solution on their website. By organization size the market is further segmented into SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) and large enterprises. Large enterprises account for majority market share due to the high transaction volume and value due to which contribute major revenue share of payment gateway aggregators in India.

Payment Gateway Services enable the merchants to accept payments online with Credit Cards or Debit Cards. It is the technology that links merchant website to its processing network and merchant account. Rayzorpay, Paypal, CCAvenue, Instamojo and EBS are among the major players operating in this market. Over the years, digital payment industry in India has witnessed several initiatives both by the government and merchants, in order to promote the growth of digital payments in India. The e-commerce industry is well aware that payment gateway is the most crucial factor for their success in the business as it provides safe, reliable, secure and swift payment to their customers to make online payments.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report:

• Razorpay Software Pvt. Ltd.

• PayPal Payments Pvt. Ltd

• PayUMoney

• BillDesk

• CCAvenue

• Ingenico Group (EBS)

• Instamojo Technologies Pvt Ltd.

• One Mobikwik Systems Pvt. Ltd

• TimesofMoney Ltd.

• CyberSource

• HDFC Payment Gateways

• Oxigen Services(India) Private Limited.

• MASTERCARD Gateways ( MIGS)

The Payment Gateway Market report aims to provide an overview of India payment gateway market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current payment gateway market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025 in India. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to India. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provide PEST analysis of the country along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Payment Gateway market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Payment Gateway market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Payment Gateway market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Payment Gateway market segments and regions.

The research on the Payment Gateway market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Payment Gateway market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Payment Gateway market.

