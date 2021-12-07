Asia Pacific Retail Core Banking Systems Market revenues to gain US$ 3420.8 million by 2027 with CAGR 12%

The retail core banking systems market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from 1449.7 million in 2019 to US$ 3420.8 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Retail core banking systems are solutions for personal banking or consumer banking that offers banks the ability to serve their customers through digital channels better. These solutions help customers better manage their money by securely transferring and depositing it and accessing credit. Other services provided by these solutions include managing mortgages, account information, personal loans, certificates of deposit, debit/credit card, and other financial records. This market evaluates retail core banking systems players based on the various products offered by them to banks for managing retail banking financial transaction management.

Top Key Player Involved:

•Avaloq

•Fiserv, Inc.

•Infosys Ltd.

•Oracle Corporation

•SAP SE

•Sopra Steria

•Tata Consultancy Services Limited

•Temenos Headquarters SA

•Intellect Design Arena Ltd

•FIS

Regulators across the region have shown immense interest in encouraging the digital banks’ growth. Several countries also introduced license regimes, including Singapore and Taiwan, and the Hong Kong Special Administration Region. Further, countries such as Thailand and Malaysia are expected to follow the same. Moreover, fully digitalized banking services are already available in APAC countries, including Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia. The emergence of digital-only banks in the region is expected to propel the demand for retail core banking systems across the APAC region.

