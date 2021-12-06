Health and Wellness Tourism Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Four Seasons, Hilton, Accor Hotels

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Health and Wellness Tourism Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Health and Wellness Tourism market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: IHG, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Four Seasons, Hilton, Accor Hotels, DentGroup, Marriott International, One&Only Luxury Resorts, St Regis, Beverly hills hair group, ANA InterContinental Resort and Spa, Jumeirah, Six Senses.

Summary

Wellness tourism is travel associated with the pursuit of maintaining or enhancing one’s personal wellbeing. Health and wellness tourism has diverse offerings that allow travelers to experience wellness tourism that suits them. This report looks at the health and wellness tourism segment in detail, exploring current and future trends in traveler types and destinations.

Scope

– HTF MI Key Trends in Health and Wellness Tourism report provides analysis of traveler types and key market trends which are contributing to one of the fastest growing segments within tourism currently – health and wellness.

– Major and upcoming destinations are assessed, along with growth forecasts to provide valuable insight.

– Challenges along with opportunities in the industry are explained in relation to industry examples.

Key Highlights

– The Global Wellness Institute (GWI) estimates wellness tourism was a $639 billion global market in 2017, this is their most recent figure, growing more than twice as fast as general tourism.

– The US is the most popular health and wellness tourism destination with 47.5 million tourists in 2019.

– Personalization will be more prominent in health and wellness tourism as demand from millennials continues. Other travel trends that will become popular in 2020 include urban wellness, this is where tourists go to spas in cities and towns.

