Online Grocery Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Reliance Retail, Supermarket Grocery, Amazon

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Online Grocery Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Online Grocery market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Amazon India Pvt. Ltd., Godrej Nature’s Basket Ltd., Grofers India Pvt. Ltd., Paytm E-Commerce Pvt. Ltd. (Paytm Mall), Reliance Retail Ltd. (RelianceSmart.in), Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt. Ltd. (BigBasket), UrDoorstep eRetail Pvt. Ltd., ZN Retail.

The online grocery market in India, which is a segment of the e-services industry, operates with the help of grocers either in the form of a supermarket, e-commerce platform, or a brick-and-mortar grocery store that provides its customers with the facility of ordering grocery online. The service providers operate in any of the following four models: home delivery, click and collect, third party or personal shopping, and direct to consumer.

Market insights:

In India, the online grocery market is at a nascent stage. Currently, only ~0.15% (~ 2 Mn out of ~1.35 Bn) Indians make purchases through online channels, mainly due to abundant presence of physical grocery stores across the country. However, the market is anticipated to expand at a high compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~68.66% during the 2018-2023 period, to reach a value of INR 1,034.13 Bn by 2023, from its 2018 value of INR 62.01 Bn. Such remarkable growth of the Indian online grocery market is accounted to growing customer acceptance, increasing internet and smartphone penetration, new market entries, and increasing focus of online marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart in the grocery segment.

