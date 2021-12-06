Digital Healthcare Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Lybrate, Practo Technologies, Novo Cura

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Digital Healthcare Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Digital Healthcare market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd., DocEngage Informatics Pvt. Ltd., Gem3s Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Lybrate India Pvt. Ltd., NovoCura Tech Health Services Pvt. Ltd. (mfine), Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Cerner Healthcare Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Philips India Limited, Siemens Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Wipro GE Healthcare Pvt. Ltd..

India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing digital economies over the past few years, characterized by a 90% growth in terms of digital adoption index, from 2014 to 2017. The healthcare sector in India has embraced digital transformation to improve quality and accessibility. In terms of revenue, the digital healthcare market in India was valued at INR 116.61 Bn in 2018, and is estimated to reach INR 485.43 Bn by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~27.41% during the 2019-2024 period.

Competitive insights:

Players operating in the digital healthcare market experiences stiff competition from each other. The market comprises of various players including start-ups and established global companies, aiming to expand their footprint in India. The presence of numerous players leads to a fragmented market. The relatively untapped market offers high potential and thus attracts significant investment opportunities. Although the market has witnessed the execution of successful pilot projects, there are challenges in scaling up the pilots to meet industry requirements.

Market influencers:

The robust digital footprint of India, coupled with supportive government policies, has played an instrumental role in driving the growth of the digital healthcare market. The Digital India program, initiated in 2015, has strengthened the digital infrastructure required in the healthcare industry. The number of Internet subscribers increased from 251.59 Mn in 2014 to 493.96 Mn in 2018. On the other hand, the number of mobile phone users grew to 1,188.99 Mn in 2018 from 904.52 Mn in 2014.

