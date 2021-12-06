Green Technology Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Suzlon Energy, Tata Chemicals, Thermax

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Green Technology Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Green Technology market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Adani Power Limited, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Exide Industries Limited, Suzlon Energy Limited, Tata Chemicals Limited, Tata Power Limited, Thermax Limited, Ampere Vehicles Private Limited, Hero Electric Vehicles Private Limited, Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited.

Market insights

The green technology market in India is mostly dominated by green energy; electric vehicles, and water and wastewater treatment are the other key market segments. In terms of installed capacity, the green energy sector stood at 87.02 GW in FY 2020 and has set a target to reach 275 GW of installed capacity by FY 2027. In terms of sales volume, the electric vehicles market in India reached 156,000 units in FY 2020, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 66.90% during the FY 2018-FY 2020 period. In terms of revenue, the market for water and wastewater treatment in India is estimated to reach INR 2,141.60 Bn in 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 12.28% during the forecast period.

Market influencers:

The enormous green energy potential in India, coupled with 100% FDI approval has made India an attractive destination for capital influx. During the FY 2018-FY 2020 period, the green energy sector in India received investments worth ~INR 1.34 Tn. Further, the Indian government’s focus to boost the electric mobility sector is projected to fuel the green technology market in India. Supportive policies like National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) and Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME) have fostered the penetration of electric vehicles in India. In addition, investments through public-private partnerships (PPP), reduction in tax and exemption of basic customs duty are estimated to boost the sale of electric vehicles over the forecast period.

Segment insights:

Based on installed capacity, the green energy sector in India is dominated by solar energy, followed by wind, biomass and small hydro. Several initiatives to promote solar park, solar cities, solar pumps and the National Solar Mission can be attributed for the remarkable growth of solar capacity in India. India’s installed capacity for wind energy stood at 34.63 GW in FY 2020. Wind energy projects in India are mostly concentrated in the states of Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. The country aspires to attain green energy capacities of 175 GW and 275 GW by FY 2022 and FY 2027, respectively. However, supply chain disruptions owing to the pandemic and safeguard duty on solar cells are likely to hinder the installation target.

