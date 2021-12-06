Massive Open Online Courses Market Hits New High | Jigsaw, Coursera, Skill share

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Massive Open Online Courses Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Massive Open Online Courses market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Brain4ce Education Solutions Private Limited (Edureka), Intellipaat Software Solutions Private Limited, Jigsaw Academy Education Private Limited, Sorting Hat Technologies Private Limited (Unacademy), Coursera Inc., Khan Academy, Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited, Skillshare International, Udacity India Private Limited, Udemy India.

Market insights:

Massive open online courses (MOOC) are gaining popularity in India as they allow learners access to self-paced courses from anywhere and at any time, according to their requirement, over the internet. Major factors driving the growth of the massive open online courses in India include increased internet penetration in the country, easy access to quality education, and industry-relevant courses offered by MOOC. The online education market in India, which includes massive open online course (MOOC) providers, is expected to reach a value of INR 502.85 Bn by the end of 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~41.02% during the 2020-2025 period.

Market influencers:

The extensive development of the country’s digital infrastructure has played an instrumental role in advancing the massive open online courses market in the country. Increase in the adoption of the internet and availability of high-speed connectivity, along with easy access to good quality pocket-friendly courses from prestigious educational institutions have further propelled the growth of the market.

Competitive landscape:

The massive open online courses market in India is led by a balanced mix of established players, numerous mid-level, emerging, and small players. These players provide a complete range of services and solutions to their vast customer base present across the country. Companies like Khan Academy, Coursera Inc., Skillshare International, and Udemy India are the key players in the market.

