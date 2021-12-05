Global Trade Finance Market Analysis 2021-2026: BNP Paribas,Bank of China,Citigroup Inc,China Exim Bank,ICBC,JPMorgan Chase & Co,Mizuho Financial Group,Standard Chartered,MUFG,Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation,Credit Agricole,Commerzbank

﻿The report Trade Finance market report examines the feasibility of all segments for future development of the Trade Finance market. It assesses the demand for specific products and services in international market by surveying exporters across the world and data gathered from secondary research. The report details the current export scenario, products traded and manufactured, growth trends, identifies new markets, potential products for business expansion, existing concerns in the Trade Finance market including trade restrictions and other, operational challenges and constraints hindering the growth of the Trade Finance market.

The study encompasses profiles of major companies operating in the Trade Finance Market

BNP Paribas

Bank of China

Citigroup Inc

China Exim Bank

ICBC

JPMorgan Chase & Co

Mizuho Financial Group

Standard Chartered

MUFG

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Credit Agricole

Commerzbank

HSBC

Riyad Bank

Saudi British Bank

ANZ

EBRD

Japan Exim Bank

Banque Saudi Fransi

Afreximbank

AlAhli Bank

Export-Import Bank of India

The regions that retain the top position and hold the maximum market share in the market are presented in the report. Crucial information on the regions regarding advanced manufacturing facilities in multiple countries, their contracts with different national and international companies, supply chain operations, a customer base that have allowed the regions to stay ahead in the market are discussed in detail in the report. The countries that are gradually increasing their customer reach and establishing a stronger foothold in the Trade Finance market are studied in the report.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into:

Guarantees

Letters of Credit

Documentary Collection

Supply Chain Financing

Factoring

Segmentation by industry: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Machinery

Energy

Food and Consumer

Transport

Chemical

Metals & Non Metallic Minerals

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

By the end-users/application, this report covers the following segments:

Machinery

Energy

Food and Consumer

Transport

Chemical

Metals & Non Metallic Minerals

Others

Top Reasons for Report Investment

• The report presents market strategies for the market participants’ products in international markets.

• The report categorizes products based on their national and international demands

• The report provides solutions for achieving demand targets

• The report provides strategies to manage stakeholder or customer perceptions.

• The report covers the top destinations of Trade Finance product exports and major competitors for the market participants in the key destinations along with presenting the market share of the competitors.

• The report presents region-wise top destinations for the popular categories.

The key regions covered in the Trade Finance market report are:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, and many others.)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Asia (China, India, Russia, and many other Asian nations.)

Pacific region (Indonesia, Japan, and many other Pacific nations.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and many others.)

Points Covered in the Report

• The report suggests measures to improve the market performance.

• The report provides solutions to sustain the market and overcome the challenges.

• Feasibility study or potential of the Trade Finance sector to compete in the market.

• Threats faced by the Trade Finance industry due toization as well as scope.

• The study of the adequacy and effectiveness of the existing business structure.

• Attributes that influence the market performance have been reviewed and strategies to compete the market have been suggested.

• The prominent barriers for export especially high value contributing categories.

• Export parameters such as demand for products and services in the market, trade information, required marketing tools and channels.

• Current export scenario.

• Demand for Trade Finance products and services in international market and market strategies to compete the international markets.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Trade Finance are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2028

In like manner, it contains appraisal of the market a few sub markets subject to the trustworthy reach, products, applications and different points of view that fuel the business improvement.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Trade Finance Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Trade Finance Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2028

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Trade Finance Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2028

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Trade Finance Market Perspective (2015-2028)

2.2 Trade Finance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Trade Finance Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2028

2.2.2 Trade Finance Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Trade Finance Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2028)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Trade Finance Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Trade Finance Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Top Trade Finance Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Top Trade Finance Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Trade Finance Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Trade Finance Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Trade Finance Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Trade Finance Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Trade Finance Revenue in 2020

3.3 Trade Finance Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Trade Finance Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Trade Finance Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

