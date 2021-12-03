December 3, 2021

Micro Inverter Market is Recovering from Covid-19 Outbreak- More Details About key players and future analysis

Micro-Inverter is an evolving solar inverter technology utilized to convert direct current (DC) electricity produced by solar panels into alternating current (AC) electricity. These inverters are compact units that are directly attached to each solar module in the power system. Distributing the conversion process to each module makes the entire solar power system more reliable, productive, and smarter when compared with traditional inverter systems.

Some of the key drivers propelling the micro-inverter market growth are increase in residential solar rooftop installations, rise in demand for micro-inverters due to remote monitoring capabilities, and increase in renewable energy investment. Moreover, rise in solar PV installations and technological innovations in micro inverters are further expected to provide various opportunities for the market growth. However, higher initial cost and maintenance cost of micro-inverters are anticipated to restrict the market to grow.

Leading Micro Inverter Market Players:

  • Enphase Energy Inc.,
  • ABB Group
  • Siemens AG
  • SMA Solar Technology AG
  • Altenergy Power System Inc.
  • Zhejiang Envertech Corporation Limited
  • Renesola
  • Darfon Electronics Corp.
  • AEconversion GmbH & Co. KG.
  • Chilicon Power, LLC.

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc. The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the Micro Inverter market size, capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.

 

The report also includes the profiles of key Micro Inverter market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

 

The segments and sub-section of Micro Inverter market are shown below:

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis –

 

  • by Type (Single Phase and Three Phase); and Application (Residential and Commercial)

 

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products

Major Key Points of Micro Inverter Market

  • Micro Inverter Market Overview
  • Micro Inverter Market Competition
  • Micro Inverter Market, Revenue and Price Trend
  • Micro Inverter Market Analysis by Application
  • Company Profiles and Key Figures in Micro Inverter Market
  • Market Dynamics
  • Methodology and Data Source

