Trolley Bags Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Samsonite ,Trunki ,Tommy Hilfiger

Samsonite (Hong Kong),Trunki (United States),Tommy Hilfiger (The Netherlands),Graco (United States),GOGO-bags (Hong Kong),Safari Industries Ltd. (India),Delsey (France),VIP Industries Ltd (India),Skybags (India)

The trolley bag is an integral part of travel and tourism. It refers to the bag which allows carrying various kinds of stuff for personal or business purpose. Trolley bags are widely used due to their ease and flexibility as compared to other bags such as duffle bags. It has wheels in it and is very convenient, as it moves in any direction and can be maneuvered easily. An increase in travel and tourism has impacted the demand for trolley bags and is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

Outer Material Type (ABS, Canvas, Fabric, Leather, Metal, Nylon, Polycarbonat, Polyester, Synthetic), Lock Type (Butterfly Lock, Key Lock, Number Lock, TSA Lock), Luggage Size (Small (Upto 59 cm), Medium (60 to 69cm), Large (70 cm & more)), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline (convenience stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets, and retail stores)), Price Range (Premium, Medium, Low), Luggage Volume (Small (Up to 44l), Medium (45to 99l), Large (100l & above)), Casing (Hard, Hybrid, Soft)

Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Smart Luggage with the GPS System Tracker

Increase in Demand for Ultra-Light Weight Trolley Bags for Kids and Elderly People

Market Drivers:

Increasing Travel and Tourism Around the Globe

Increase in the Changing Lifestyles Due to Urbanization in Developing Countries Also Proves to be a Driving Factor of the Trolley Bags Market

Challenges:

Growing Dominance of the Local Players

Opportunities:

Demand from Emerging Regions Creating More Demand for Premium and Fashionable Bags

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Trolley Bags Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Trolley Bags market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Trolley Bags Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Trolley Bags

Chapter 4: Presenting the Trolley Bags Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Trolley Bags market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Research Methodology:

-The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Trolley Bags market.

-In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Trolley Bags various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

-Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Trolley Bags.

-In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

-Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

-Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

