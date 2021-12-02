Automotive AR and VR Market Opportunities And Key Insights 2021| DAQRI, HP Development Company, Hyundai Motor Group, Microsoft Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Unity Technologies

Rise in need for AR & VR in automotive manufacturing, growth in technically advanced devices, the advent of connected car technology, rise in gamification in the automotive industry for drivers’ safety, development of new products digitally, are driving the automotive AR & VR market. However, high dependence on internet connectivity to avail these technologies is hindering the market growth, especially in emerging nations. On the other hand, the formation of mixed reality (MR) by integrating AR & VR, increasing adoption of electric vehicles, and development of HUD system in for enhancing safety are providing ample opportunities to the automotive AR & VR market.

Key players in the market are:

Continental AG

DAQRI

HP Development Company, L.P

Hyundai Motor Group

Microsoft Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Unity Technologies

Visteon Corporation

Volkswagen AG

WayRay AG

Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) combines reality with digital content. Automotive companies are relying on AR & VR to improve their manufacturing system, maintenance, individualizing the cockpit, effective advertising, and marketing to enhance customer satisfaction level. AR applications are special 3D programs that enable developers to integrate digital context with the real world. VR uses the head-mounted display (HMD) to take the end through an artificial world to provide synthetic experience and virtual feedback. Increase in need of cost-effective, efficient manufacturing programs with real-time data analysis is fueling the automotive AR & VR market.

Effect of Coronavirus Pandemic on Automotive AR and VR Market

The Coronavirus flare-up, which started in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, has spread at a high speed around the world. The worldwide industrial facility closures, travel boycotts, and line lockdowns, to battle and contain the flare-up, have affected each industry and economy around the world. Most of the assembling plants are either briefly closed or working with least staff; because of which the Automotive AR and VR and related parts are upset. Moreover, the interest for frozen food varieties has been exhibiting a stoppage since the episode of Coronavirus in the nations

