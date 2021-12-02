North America Carbon Fiber Market Size, Share, Demand, Analysis and Forecast To 2027 |Hyosung Corporation, Kureha Corporation

The Carbon Fiber Market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 907.32 million in 2019 to US$ 2058.44 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027.

North America comprises developed economies including the US and Canada along with some developing nations such as Mexico. The companies are continuously striving to meet the customer demand for carbon fibers by improving their overall business processes. The current growth of the market for carbon fibers in North America is attributed to the presence of well-established or leading carbon fiber manufacturers in this region.

North America Carbon Fiber Market -Companies Mentioned

DowAksa Formosa Plastic Corporation Hexcel Corporation Hyosung Corporation Kureha Corporation Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation SGL Carbon Solvay Teijin Limited Toray Industries,Inc

North America Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation

North America Carbon Fiber Market – By Raw Material

PAN

Pitch

North America Carbon Fiber Market– By End Use Industry

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Construction

Sporting Goods

Wind Energy

Others

