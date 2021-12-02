Middle East and Africa Microplate Reader Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2021 – 2027 |Molecular Devices, LLC, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC

The Middle East and Africa microplate readers market is expected to reach US$ 19.79 million by 2027 from US$ 16.24 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 2.6% from 2020 to 2027.

A microplate reader is laboratory machine used to estimate bio-chemical or physical reactions, properties, and analytes within the microplate well. It reduces operational time to save reagent costs, allowing researchers to commit more time to data analysis and create actionable insights.

Company Profiles

BioTek Instruments, Inc Hercuvan Lab Systems Molecular Devices, LLC THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC BMG LABTECH Promega Corporation PerkinElmer Inc. BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC Tecan Trading AG Lonza

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MICROPLATE READER MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Single-Mode Microplate Reader Absorbance Plate Readers Fluorescence Plate Readers Luminescence Plate Readers

Multi-Mode Microplate Reader Filter-Based Readers Monochromator-Based Readers Hybrid Readers



By Application

Genomics & Proteomics Research Drug Discovery Clinical Diagnostics Other



By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Research & Academic Institutes Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories



Reasons to buy the report

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of Middle East and Africa microplate reader market over the next years.

Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different addictions therapeutics segments in the top spending countries and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.

Strengthen your knowledge of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.

Identify the major channels driving Middle East and Africa microplate reader market, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that will help Analyze, resulting in revenue expansion.

Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs undertaken by the different countries within the Middle East and Africa microplate reader market.

