eDiscovery Market to Remain Competitive | Major Giants Continuously Expanding Market

Brief Overview of eDiscovery

E-discovery or electronic discovery is the electronic aspect in which electronic data is discovered (located, secured and searched) with the purpose of exploiting these data in civil or criminal cases. It includes emails, video & audio files, social media, chats, docs or other data in electronic form that could be significant evidence in connection to a lawsuit. Moreover, the surging use of digitalization and advanced technologies have increased the amount of data stored per day in various type businesses and organizations.

List of Key Players in eDiscovery Market:

Symantec Corporation (United States),IBM (United States),XeroxÂ LegalÂ BusinessÂ Services (United States),Exterro (United States),EMC (United States),EpiqÂ Systems (United States),HPE (United States),Kcura Corporation (United States),Accessdata (United States),Deloitte (United Kingdom),DTI Data (United States),Consilio (United States),KrollÂ Inc. (United States),Zylab (United States),Guidance Software (United States),Integreon (United States),KPMG (Netherlands),FRONTEO (United States),Recommind (United States),Veritas (United States)

Market Trends

Growing pressure by government authorities with electronic media governance policies



Drivers

Focus on proactive governance with data analytics and emergence of new content sources

Increase in number of litigations across the globe

Growth in compliance requirements and data protection regulations

Proliferation of IoT devices across various verticals and overabundance of stored data

Increasing Demand for IT Infrastructure in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Lack of Awareness of eDiscovery

Limited Technical Expertise for Managing the Advanced eDiscovery Mechanism

Integration of Saas Based eDiscovery With Traditional Platforms



The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (ECA, Processing, Review, Forensic Data Collection, Legal Hold Management, Other), Application (Attorneys and Legal Supervisors, Government and Regulatory Agencies, IT and Telecommunications, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Others), Component Type (Software, Service), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premise)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

