Digital Badges Market to Develop New Growth Story | Accredible, Badgecraft, Discendum

A digital badge is a validated indicator of accomplishment, skill, quality, or interest that can be earned in several learning environments. The technology is being widely used in academic institutions and corporates for the continuous assessment of the personnel skills and knowledge. The technology is displayed as the badge in the image file allowing users to monitor their achievements. The integration of blockchain technology into digital badges is also estimated to propel the Global digital badge market growth. However, Increasing online certification is encouraging of adoption of digital badges and has also helped older employees cope with the advancement of technology by using game theory.

by Type (Platform, Services), Application (Military, Entertainment Game, Education, Other), End users (Academic (K-12 and Higher Education) and Corporate (SMEs and Large Enterprises)), Type of Badges (Participation Badges, Recognition Badges, Achievement Badges, Contribution Badges, Certification Badges)

Market Trend:

The Advent of Professional Development Programs by ERP Providers

Growing Trends towards Gamification

Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Social Learning and Digital Learning through Online Mode

Increasing Penetration of Social Media platforms

Increasing Focus of Professionals towards Upgrading their Skills

Market Opportunities:

Growing Emphasis on Life Long Earning by Professionals

Introduction of Gamification in Education Industry

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

