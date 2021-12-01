Public Cloud Storage Service Market to see Booming Business Sentiments | Alibaba Cloud, Citrix, Code 42 Software, Google

Public cloud storage is an easy way for businesses and end-users to license storage capacity from a third party to store their digital data. The target users include individuals and organizations of all sizes. Cloud storage gives 24/7 access to the documents, photos, music, and videos and the user can get all of it wherever they want and on any compatible device, as long as the user have an internet connection. Cloud storage also makes sharing easy and not least, it’s an admirable way to back up all the digital content. Computer systems have been gradually moving away from local storage to remote, server-based storage and processing. Consumers are affected too they now stream video and music from servers rather than playing them from discs. Most cloud services do offer some level of backup, almost as a consequence of their planned function.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Alibaba Cloud (China),AWS (United States),Box (United States),Citrix (United States),Code 42 Software Inc.,Dell Technologies (United States),Dropbox (United States),Fujitsu (Japan),Google (United States),Microsoft (United States),IBM (United States),Huawei (China),Oracle (United States),Rackspace Technology (United States),HPE (United States)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Primary Storage, Backup and Disaster Recovery), Application (Industry Segmentation, BFSI, Education, Manufacturing, Telecom & IT, Others), Platform (Android, IOS, OS X, Windows), Offering (Solution, Services)

Market Trend:

Rising Volume of Data Being Uploaded on the Servers

Market Drivers:

Presence of Next-Generation Cloud Technologies and Deployment of 5G Networks

Growing Adoption & Penetration of the Internet

Market Opportunities:

Adoption of AI to Achieve Data Integrity

Development of Distributed Storage Arrays

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

