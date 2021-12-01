Mobile Commerce Solution Market to See Booming Growth | Google, IBM, Visa, PayPal

Mobile commerce, often known as m-commerce, refers to when a customer or a business makes a purchase using a mobile device such as a smartphone or tablet. It comprises mobile banking, in-app purchases, and virtual marketplace apps among others. The mobile commerce solution market has skyrocketed in recent years due to increase in smartphone users, increasing penetration of internet and the growth of the e-commerce industry. Emergence of new faster and safer payment mobile based applications too have accelerated the growth of the mobile commerce solution because of greater convenience. Recent Pandemicâ€™s social distancing protocols too have significantly contributed to growth of the mobile commerce solutions. Asia Pacific primarily China and India account for largest market due to large populations, cheaper internet, and surge in budget smartphone availability in market.

The growth of the Mobile Commerce Solution market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Google LLC (United States) ,IBM Corporation (United States),Ericsson (Sweden) ,Gemalto (Netherlands) ,Mastercard Inc. (United States),Visa Inc. (United States),Amazon.com Inc. (United States),PayPal Holdings, Inc. (United States),SAP SE (Germany),

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (M-Retailing, M-Ticketing, M-Billing, Others), End Use (Smart Device Users, Feature Phone Users), Organisation Size (Large Organisation, SMEs), Payment Method (Near Field Communication (NFC), Premium SMS, Wireless Application Protocol (WAP), Others)



Market Trends:

M-Commerce and M-Retailing Account for Largest Market Share

Growing Trend of Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD)



Market Drivers:

Increasing Penetration of Internet and Growing Number of Smartphone Users

Emergence of Numerous Mobile Applications for Funds Transfer, Bill Payments, etc.

Recent Pandemicâ€™s Social Distancing Protocols too have accelerated the Growth of the Mobile C

Market Opportunities:

Personalised Interaction between Consumers and Businesses due to addition of Phone Factor



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

