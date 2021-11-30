Sonar Systems Market: A Strong Foundation Post Covid Sets The Stage For Continued Outperformance

Latest released the research study on Sonar Systems Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Sonar Systems Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Sonar Systems. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share.

The current market players are adopting various strategies, such as strategic alliances, to expand their regional footprint in growing economies. Major Players in This Report Include: Raytheon (United States),Lockheed Martin (United States),Thales (France),Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway),Ultra-Electronics (United Kingdom),L3 (United States),Teledyne (United States) ,Sonardyne (United Kingdom),Atlas Elektronik (Germany) ,Furuno (Japan) ,

The rising number of terrorist attacks, governments across the globe are increasing their defense budgets for building warships and deploying nuclear submarines as a part of their military strategies will help to boost global sonar system market. Sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) is a technique which employs sound waves for navigating, communicating, and detecting lost or hazardous objects. Sonar systems are divided into passive and active sonar. Active sonar systems emit acoustic waves into the water and listen to their echoes underwater, while, passive sonars do not generate their own signals and listen to the sounds produced by other vessels. Currently, they are extensively used for fishing, oil exploration, hydrography, marine observation, and nautical charting activities.

Sonar Systems Market segments and sub-section are illuminated below:

Type (General-Purpose Hull Mounted Sonar, Stern Mounted Sonar, Seabed Imaging and Information Sonar, Dipping Sonar, Other), Application (Commercial Area, Scientific Area, Military Area, Other), Operation Frequency (High, Medium, Low), Installation Type (Vessel Mounted, Hand-Held and Pole Mounted, Towed, Airborne, Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV), Other), Operation Segments (Commercial Active, Military Passive, Military Dual Mode)

Market Trend:

Increasing Demand for High-Resolution Imaging for Seabed Mapping

Advancements in Active Sonar Technologies

Upsurge in Defense Expenditure

Market Drivers:

Upsurge in the Number of Sonar Programs for Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Techniques

Increasing Demand for Sonobouy for Tactical Defense Operations

Growing Demand for Fisheries

Challenges:

Growing Concern Related Complex Training Involved in Building Anti-Submarine Warfare Capability

Opportunities:

Rising Requirement for Cost-Effective Sonar Systems for Anti-Submarine Warfare

Huge Demand for Unmanned Underwater Vehicles

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Sonar Systems Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

