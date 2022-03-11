4K Portable Projector Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The 1080p projectors category includes the latest projectors with true HD 1080p resolution. 1080p resolution projectors are often referred to as Full HD (as opposed to 720p). Until recently, 1080p projectors typically referred to home theater projectors. That?s no longer the case as more and more business and education projectors are now higher resolution before and count 1080p as one of those resolutions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 4K Portable Projector in global, including the following market information:

Global 4K Portable Projector Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 4K Portable Projector Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five 4K Portable Projector companies in 2021 (%)

The global 4K Portable Projector market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

LCD Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 4K Portable Projector include Optoma, BenQ, LG, Vivitek, Viewsonic, Hitachi, Sony, Whaley and Skyworth. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 4K Portable Projector manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 4K Portable Projector Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 4K Portable Projector Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

LCD

DLP

LCOS

Global 4K Portable Projector Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 4K Portable Projector Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Office

Education

Commercial

Others

Global 4K Portable Projector Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 4K Portable Projector Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 4K Portable Projector revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 4K Portable Projector revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 4K Portable Projector sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies 4K Portable Projector sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Optoma

BenQ

LG

Vivitek

Viewsonic

Hitachi

Sony

Whaley

Skyworth

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 4K Portable Projector Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 4K Portable Projector Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 4K Portable Projector Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 4K Portable Projector Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 4K Portable Projector Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 4K Portable Projector Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 4K Portable Projector Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 4K Portable Projector Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 4K Portable Projector Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 4K Portable Projector Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 4K Portable Projector Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 4K Portable Projector Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 4K Portable Projector Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 4K Portable Projector Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 4K Portable Projector Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 4K Portable Projector Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

