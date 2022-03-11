Public Safety LTE Device Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Public Safety LTE Device Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report studies the Public Safety LTE Device market, following four factors are contributing to the growth of the global public-safety LTE devices market:
- ? Increased need for efficient public-safety operations
- ? Increased demand for emergency communications solutions
- ? Advances in LTE technology
- ? Growing public communications network operators and telecom vendors
This report contains market size and forecasts of Public Safety LTE Device in global, including the following market information:
- Global Public Safety LTE Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Public Safety LTE Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Public Safety LTE Device companies in 2021 (%)
The global Public Safety LTE Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Smartphones Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Public Safety LTE Device include General Dynamics Mission Systems, Harrison, Motorola, Nokia, Airbus, Airspan Networks, Cisco Systems, Ericsson and Huawei Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Public Safety LTE Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Public Safety LTE Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Public Safety LTE Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Smartphones
- Routers
- Dongles
- Modules
- Others
Global Public Safety LTE Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Public Safety LTE Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Public Sector
- Private Sector
Global Public Safety LTE Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Public Safety LTE Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Public Safety LTE Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Public Safety LTE Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Public Safety LTE Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Public Safety LTE Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- General Dynamics Mission Systems
- Harrison
- Motorola
- Nokia
- Airbus
- Airspan Networks
- Cisco Systems
- Ericsson
- Huawei Technologies
- Raytheon
- ZTE
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Public Safety LTE Device Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Public Safety LTE Device Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Public Safety LTE Device Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Public Safety LTE Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Public Safety LTE Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Public Safety LTE Device Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Public Safety LTE Device Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Public Safety LTE Device Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Public Safety LTE Device Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Public Safety LTE Device Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Public Safety LTE Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Public Safety LTE Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Public Safety LTE Device Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Public Safety LTE Device Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Public Safety LTE Device Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Public Safety LTE Device Companies
