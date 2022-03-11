Semiconductor Laser Diode Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A Semiconductor Laser Diode (LD) is a device that causes laser oscillation by flowing an electric current to semiconductor. The mechanism of light emission is the same as a light-emitting diode (LED). Light is generated by flowing the forward current to a p-n junction. In forward bias operation, the p-type layer is connected with the positive terminal and the n-type layer is connected with the negative terminal, electrons enter from the n-type layer and holes from the p-type layer. When the two meet at the junction, an electron drops into a hole and light is emitted at the time.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Semiconductor Laser Diode in global, including the following market information:

Global Semiconductor Laser Diode Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Semiconductor Laser Diode Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pcs)

Global top five Semiconductor Laser Diode companies in 2021 (%)

The global Semiconductor Laser Diode market was valued at 2578.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4411.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Blue Laser Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Semiconductor Laser Diode include Sony, Nichia, Sharp, Ushio, Osram, TOPTICA Photonics, Egismos Technology, Arima Lasers and Ondax, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Semiconductor Laser Diode manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Semiconductor Laser Diode Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Semiconductor Laser Diode Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Blue Laser

Red Laser

Green Laser

Infrared Laser

Other

Global Semiconductor Laser Diode Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Semiconductor Laser Diode Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Optical Storage & Display

Telecom & Communication

Industrial Applications

Medical Application

Others

Global Semiconductor Laser Diode Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Semiconductor Laser Diode Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Semiconductor Laser Diode revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Semiconductor Laser Diode revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Semiconductor Laser Diode sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Key companies Semiconductor Laser Diode sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sony

Nichia

Sharp

Ushio

Osram

TOPTICA Photonics

Egismos Technology

Arima Lasers

Ondax

Panasonic

ROHM

Hamamatsu

Newport

Finisar

Mitsubishi Electric

Huaguang Photoelectric

QSI

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Semiconductor Laser Diode Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Semiconductor Laser Diode Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Semiconductor Laser Diode Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Semiconductor Laser Diode Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Semiconductor Laser Diode Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Semiconductor Laser Diode Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Semiconductor Laser Diode Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Semiconductor Laser Diode Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Semiconductor Laser Diode Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Semiconductor Laser Diode Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Semiconductor Laser Diode Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Semiconductor Laser Diode Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Semiconductor Laser Diode Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Semiconductor Laser Diode Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Semiconductor Laser Diode Companies

