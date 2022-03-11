Injection Lasers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Injection Laser, also called Semiconductor Laser Diode (LD), is a device that causes laser oscillation by flowing an electric current to semiconductor. The mechanism of light emission is the same as a light-emitting diode (LED). Light is generated by flowing the forward current to a p-n junction. In forward bias operation, the p-type layer is connected with the positive terminal and the n-type layer is connected with the negative terminal, electrons enter from the n-type layer and holes from the p-type layer. When the two meet at the junction, an electron drops into a hole and light is emitted at the time.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Injection Lasers in global, including the following market information:

Global Injection Lasers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Injection Lasers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pcs)

Global top five Injection Lasers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Injection Lasers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Blue Laser Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Injection Lasers include Sony, Nichia, Sharp, Ushio, Osram, TOPTICA Photonics, Egismos Technology, Arima Lasers and Ondax, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Injection Lasers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Injection Lasers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Injection Lasers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Blue Laser

Red Laser

Green Laser

Infrared Laser

Other

Global Injection Lasers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Injection Lasers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Optical Storage & Display

Telecom & Communication

Industrial Applications

Medical Application

Others

Global Injection Lasers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Injection Lasers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Injection Lasers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Injection Lasers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Injection Lasers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Key companies Injection Lasers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sony

Nichia

Sharp

Ushio

Osram

TOPTICA Photonics

Egismos Technology

Arima Lasers

Ondax

Panasonic

ROHM

Hamamatsu

Newport

Finisar

Mitsubishi Electric

Huaguang Photoelectric

QSI

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Injection Lasers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Injection Lasers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Injection Lasers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Injection Lasers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Injection Lasers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Injection Lasers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Injection Lasers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Injection Lasers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Injection Lasers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Injection Lasers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Injection Lasers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Injection Lasers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Injection Lasers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Injection Lasers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Injection Lasers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Injection Lasers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Injection Lasers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

