Inkjet Print Heads Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Inkjet Print Head also called inkjet head, is the core of inkjet printer. It is used on the industrial and commercial and office inkjet printer. Inkjet print heads are high-precision products, it need a long product development cycle, design requirements, capital investment, complex technology process, with a higher threshold. Therefore, it formed a high degree concentration, monopolized by a few foreign manufacturers competitive landscape.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Inkjet Print Heads in global, including the following market information:

Global Inkjet Print Heads Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Inkjet Print Heads Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Inkjet Print Heads companies in 2021 (%)

The global Inkjet Print Heads market was valued at 2082.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2691.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Piezoelectric Type (Bulk Piezo, Thin Film Piezo) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Inkjet Print Heads include HP, Canon, Seiko Epson, Xaar, Konica Minolta, SII Printek, TRIDENT, Kyocera and TOSHIBA TEC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Inkjet Print Heads manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Inkjet Print Heads Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Inkjet Print Heads Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Piezoelectric Type (Bulk Piezo, Thin Film Piezo)

Thermal Type

Global Inkjet Print Heads Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Inkjet Print Heads Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Corrugated Printing

Label Printing

Ceramic Tile Printing

Sign & Display

Light Printing

3D Printing

Packaging Printing

Building Material Printing

Textile Printing

Global Inkjet Print Heads Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Inkjet Print Heads Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Inkjet Print Heads revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Inkjet Print Heads revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Inkjet Print Heads sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Inkjet Print Heads sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

HP

Canon

Seiko Epson

Xaar

Konica Minolta

SII Printek

TRIDENT

Kyocera

TOSHIBA TEC

Ricoh

FUJIFILM Dimatix

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Inkjet Print Heads Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Inkjet Print Heads Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Inkjet Print Heads Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Inkjet Print Heads Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Inkjet Print Heads Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Inkjet Print Heads Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Inkjet Print Heads Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Inkjet Print Heads Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Inkjet Print Heads Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Inkjet Print Heads Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Inkjet Print Heads Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Inkjet Print Heads Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Inkjet Print Heads Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inkjet Print Heads Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Inkjet Print Heads Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inkjet Print Heads Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

