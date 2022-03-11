Opto-Isolators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An Opto-Isolator, or optical isolator, is an optical component which allows the transmission of light in only one direction. It is typically used to prevent unwanted feedback into an optical oscillator, such as a laser cavity. The operation of the devices depends on the Faraday Effect (which in turn is produced by magneto-optic effect), which is used in the main component, the Faraday rotator.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Opto-Isolators in global, including the following market information:

Global Opto-Isolators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Opto-Isolators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Opto-Isolators companies in 2021 (%)

The global Opto-Isolators market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polarization Dependent Opto-Isolators Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Opto-Isolators include Molex, Finisar, Thorlabs, AC Photonics, Corning, Oz Optics, Altechna, Agiltron and Electro-Optics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Opto-Isolators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Opto-Isolators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Opto-Isolators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polarization Dependent Opto-Isolators

Polarization Independent Opto-Isolators

Global Opto-Isolators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Opto-Isolators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Telecommunications

Cable TV

Professional Field

Other

Global Opto-Isolators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Opto-Isolators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Opto-Isolators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Opto-Isolators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Opto-Isolators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Opto-Isolators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Molex

Finisar

Thorlabs

AC Photonics

Corning

Oz Optics

Altechna

Agiltron

Electro-Optics

O-Net

General Photonics

Cellco

Gould Fiber Optics

Accelink

OptiWorks

AFR

Flyin

SCS-F

MYAOC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Opto-Isolators Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Opto-Isolators Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Opto-Isolators Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Opto-Isolators Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Opto-Isolators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Opto-Isolators Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Opto-Isolators Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Opto-Isolators Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Opto-Isolators Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Opto-Isolators Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Opto-Isolators Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Opto-Isolators Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Opto-Isolators Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Opto-Isolators Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Opto-Isolators Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Opto-Isolators Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Opto-Isolators Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

