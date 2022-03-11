Global CFRTP Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global CFRTP market was valued at 164.8 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.42% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Thermoplastic composites or CFRTP are generally based on resins that are made of polycarbonate and are the growing substitute of metal and different solutions of plastic composites. Various types of continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites or CFRTP are being designed and developed by leading companies with features such as lightweight and thin in size that will help in advancing the solutions for the automotive, consumer goods, transportation, and IT markets. They can be flame-retardant materials as well with impeccable power and dimensional stability.

These fiber reinforced thermoplastics are also formable freely, recyclable, and can be processed easily as well. Further these novel materials also present excellent surfaces, thus enabling all kinds of paintings and coatings. North America accounted for the largest share of the CFRTP market in 2017, owing to the high demand for CFRTP from aerospace, automotive, and consumer durables sectors. In addition, mass production of CFRTP and increasing usage of composites in aerospace application are other significant factors contributing to the growth of the CFRTP market in the North American region. North America is also expected to be the fastest-growing market for CFRTP in the next five years. The CFRTP market is driven by the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, increasing use of CFRTP in aerospace applications, and flexibility offered by CFRTP in manufacturing complex shapes & designs. In addition, technological advancements for the mass production of CFRTP are further propelling the growth of the CFRTP market.

By Market Verdors:

Solvay

Royal Ten Cate

Teijin Limited

Toray

SGL Group

Celanese

Covestro

PolyOne Corporation

PlastiComp

Aerosud

By Types:

Continuous

Long

Short

Polyetheretherketone

Polyamide

Polycarbonate

Polyphenylene Sulfide

By Applications:

Aerospace

Automotive

Consumer Durables

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis : The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers : Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

