Programmable Stage Illumination Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Programmable Stage Illumination is a type of stage lighting which can be modified according to the users? demand, such as modify the frequency, time, styles etc. It usually has a controller connected to a computer so that the needed programs are embedded the controller to get the preferred lighting atmosphere.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Programmable Stage Illumination in global, including the following market information:
- Global Programmable Stage Illumination Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Programmable Stage Illumination Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Programmable Stage Illumination companies in 2021 (%)
The global Programmable Stage Illumination market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
LED Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Programmable Stage Illumination include Martin, Color Kinetics (Philips), LumenPulse, Chauvet, ROBE, Clay Paky (Osram), Vari-Lite (Philips), ACME and SGM Lighting, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Programmable Stage Illumination manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Programmable Stage Illumination Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Programmable Stage Illumination Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- LED
- Halogen
- Discharge
Global Programmable Stage Illumination Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Programmable Stage Illumination Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Architectural
- Entertainment
- Concert/Touring
- Others
Global Programmable Stage Illumination Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Programmable Stage Illumination Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Programmable Stage Illumination revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Programmable Stage Illumination revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Programmable Stage Illumination sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Programmable Stage Illumination sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Martin
- Color Kinetics (Philips)
- LumenPulse
- Chauvet
- ROBE
- Clay Paky (Osram)
- Vari-Lite (Philips)
- ACME
- SGM Lighting
- ADJ
- Traxon (Osram)
- PR Light
- GTD Lighting
- High-end Systems
- Acclaim Lighting
- GVA lighting
- Altman Lighting
- Golden Sea
- Visage
- Yajiang Photoelectric
- FINE ART
- Robert juliat
- Elation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Programmable Stage Illumination Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Programmable Stage Illumination Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Programmable Stage Illumination Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Programmable Stage Illumination Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Programmable Stage Illumination Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Programmable Stage Illumination Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Programmable Stage Illumination Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Programmable Stage Illumination Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Programmable Stage Illumination Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Programmable Stage Illumination Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Programmable Stage Illumination Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Programmable Stage Illumination Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Programmable Stage Illumination Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Programmable Stage Illumination Players in Global Market
