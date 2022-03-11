Infrared (IR) Cameras Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Infrared (IR) Cameras are imaging devices, which forms images based on thermal or infrared radiation, similar to common camera, which forms images using visible light and then converts into electronic signal, which is then processed to produce a thermal image and perform temperature calculations. Infrared cameras generate monochrome images because the image sensors used in Infrared cameras does not distinguish different wavelengths of infrared radiation. Infrared cameras not only monitor thermal performance but also identify and evaluate severity of heat related problems.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Infrared (IR) Cameras in global, including the following market information:

Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Infrared (IR) Cameras companies in 2021 (%)

The global Infrared (IR) Cameras market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cooled Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Infrared (IR) Cameras include FLIR Systems, DRS Technologies, Fluke, Axis Communications, Sofradir, Samsung Techwin, Seek Thermal, Thermoteknix Systems and Opgal and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Infrared (IR) Cameras manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cooled

Uncooled

Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Surveillance

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Medical

Firefighting

Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Infrared (IR) Cameras revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Infrared (IR) Cameras revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Infrared (IR) Cameras sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Infrared (IR) Cameras sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FLIR Systems

DRS Technologies

Fluke

Axis Communications

Sofradir

Samsung Techwin

Seek Thermal

Thermoteknix Systems

Opgal

Infraredcameras

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Infrared (IR) Cameras Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Infrared (IR) Cameras Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Infrared (IR) Cameras Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Infrared (IR) Cameras Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Infrared (IR) Cameras Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Infrared (IR) Cameras Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Infrared (IR) Cameras Companies

4 Sights by Product

