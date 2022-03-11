Infrared Lighting Module Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Infrared lighting module market register high demand in consumer electronic devices such as digital cameras, remote controls, DVD players, and smartphones, depends on IR control and sensing devices.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Infrared Lighting Module in global, including the following market information:

Global Infrared Lighting Module Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Infrared Lighting Module Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Infrared Lighting Module companies in 2021 (%)

The global Infrared Lighting Module market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Remote Control Module Receivers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Infrared Lighting Module include ROHM Semiconductor, Shanghai Licen Lighting Technology, ReneSola, ADATA Technology, SPEA, Illusion LED, King Solarman, Simmtronics Semiconductors and Edison Opto, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Infrared Lighting Module manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Infrared Lighting Module Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Infrared Lighting Module Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Remote Control Module Receivers

IrDA Communication Modules

Tilt Sensors

Photo Reflectors and Photo Interrupters

IR Receivers

IR Emitters

Global Infrared Lighting Module Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Infrared Lighting Module Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Toys and Game with Remote Control Modules

Printers

Electronic Devices

Healthcare Devices

Automotive Industries for Counters, Measurement, and Motor Encoders

Security

Global Infrared Lighting Module Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Infrared Lighting Module Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Infrared Lighting Module revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Infrared Lighting Module revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Infrared Lighting Module sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Infrared Lighting Module sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ROHM Semiconductor

Shanghai Licen Lighting Technology

ReneSola

ADATA Technology

SPEA

Illusion LED

King Solarman

Simmtronics Semiconductors

Edison Opto

Manufacturing Resources International (MRI)

Zhongshan LED A Plus

SAMBO HITECH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Infrared Lighting Module Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Infrared Lighting Module Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Infrared Lighting Module Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Infrared Lighting Module Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Infrared Lighting Module Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Infrared Lighting Module Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Infrared Lighting Module Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Infrared Lighting Module Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Infrared Lighting Module Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Infrared Lighting Module Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Infrared Lighting Module Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Infrared Lighting Module Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Infrared Lighting Module Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Infrared Lighting Module Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Infrared Lighting Module Companies

