Global Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Fluted Polypropylene Sheets market was valued at 60.16 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Fluted polypropylene sheet is a lightweight, hollow-core polypropylene sheet resembling corrugated cardboard in that it consists of outside walls separated by ribs.Fluted polypropylene sheets are generally used in package box, cushion plate and printing plate & billboard etc. Package box is the most wildly application, which took a consumption share of 34.10% in 2016, with an amount of 113.4 K MT. Raw material of fluted polypropylene sheets is mainly polypropylene. Owing to abundant raw material resource and mature manufacture process, there are many manufacturers all over the world. In this report, we focus on global major entertainments such as Inteplast Group, Corex Plastics, Primex Plastics, Distriplast, Sangeeta Group, KARTON S.p.A, A&C Plastics, Northern Ireland Plastics, Yamakoh, Ik Plastik, Tianfule Plastic, TAH HSIN, Zibo Kelida Plastic and Huaheng Plastic etc. Market concentration in this market is not high and total production of those 14 suppliers took a market share of 53.56% in 2016.

Fluted polypropylene sheets are invented since 1972 and became popular in Europe and America quickly. In Asia, fluted polypropylene sheets were introduced firstly in Japan and Korea. China had started production in 1990s. Currently, fluted polypropylene sheets are mainly produced in Europe, North America and Asia. Europe and North America are still two leading production regions. In 2016, Europe produced 100.33 K MT, with a share of 28.98%. North America production increased from 107.33 K MT in 2012 to 124.76 K MT in 2016, with an average increase rate of 3.83%. Globally, fluted polypropylene sheets demand keeps increasing from 281.43 K MT in 2012 to 332.55 K MT in 2016. Average increase rate of global total consumption is about 4.26%. Global production value is about 609 million USD in 2016. Influenced by raw material price, fluted polypropylene sheets price varied from 2023 USD/MT in 2012 to 1832 USD/MT in 2016. In the future, we predict that global demand for fluted polypropylene sheets will keep increasing. By 2023, global total consumption will be 446.15 K MT.

By Market Verdors:

Inteplast Group

Corex Plastics

Primex Plastics

Distriplast

Sangeeta Group

KARTON S.p.A

A&C Plastics

Northern Ireland Plastics

Yamakoh

Ik Plastik

Tianfule Plastic

TAH HSIN

Zibo Kelida Plastic

Huaheng Plastic

By Types:

General Type

Functional Type

By Applications:

Package Box

Cushion Plate

Printing Plate & Billboard

