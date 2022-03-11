Interior Door Handle Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Door handles not only increase the comfort levels but also enhance the styling of the car. The interior door handles play a major role in increasing the safety of the passengers as well as enriching the interior look of the car. Usually, interior door handles are made up of plastic or zinc and coated by powder coating, chrome plating or painting.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Interior Door Handle in global, including the following market information:

Global Interior Door Handle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Interior Door Handle Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Interior Door Handle companies in 2021 (%)

The global Interior Door Handle market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rotating T or L type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Interior Door Handle include Mayco International, Vehicle Access Systems Technology (VAST), TriMark, HUF, Shivani Locks, Minda VAST, Car International, ITW Automotive Products and Hu Shan Auto parts, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Interior Door Handle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Interior Door Handle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Interior Door Handle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rotating T or L type

Paddle type

Push type

Pull type

Grab type

Global Interior Door Handle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Interior Door Handle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles

Light Duty Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Other Vehicles

Global Interior Door Handle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Interior Door Handle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Interior Door Handle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Interior Door Handle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Interior Door Handle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Interior Door Handle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mayco International

Vehicle Access Systems Technology (VAST)

TriMark

HUF

Shivani Locks

Minda VAST

Car International

ITW Automotive Products

Hu Shan Auto parts

Valeo

Sandhar Technologies

Aisin Seiki

Ruian Maohua Automobile Parts

Magna

Sakae Riken Kogyo

Alpha

U-Shin

Kakihara Industries

