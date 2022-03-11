Interior Door Handle Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Interior Door Handle Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20284 min read
Door handles not only increase the comfort levels but also enhance the styling of the car. The interior door handles play a major role in increasing the safety of the passengers as well as enriching the interior look of the car. Usually, interior door handles are made up of plastic or zinc and coated by powder coating, chrome plating or painting.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Interior Door Handle in global, including the following market information:
- Global Interior Door Handle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Interior Door Handle Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Interior Door Handle companies in 2021 (%)
The global Interior Door Handle market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rotating T or L type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Interior Door Handle include Mayco International, Vehicle Access Systems Technology (VAST), TriMark, HUF, Shivani Locks, Minda VAST, Car International, ITW Automotive Products and Hu Shan Auto parts, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Interior Door Handle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Interior Door Handle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Interior Door Handle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Rotating T or L type
- Paddle type
- Push type
- Pull type
- Grab type
Global Interior Door Handle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Interior Door Handle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles
- Light Duty Commercial Vehicles
- Passenger Cars
- Other Vehicles
Global Interior Door Handle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Interior Door Handle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Interior Door Handle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Interior Door Handle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Interior Door Handle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Interior Door Handle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Mayco International
- Vehicle Access Systems Technology (VAST)
- TriMark
- HUF
- Shivani Locks
- Minda VAST
- Car International
- ITW Automotive Products
- Hu Shan Auto parts
- Valeo
- Sandhar Technologies
- Aisin Seiki
- Ruian Maohua Automobile Parts
- Magna
- Sakae Riken Kogyo
- Alpha
- U-Shin
- Kakihara Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Interior Door Handle Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Interior Door Handle Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Interior Door Handle Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Interior Door Handle Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Interior Door Handle Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Interior Door Handle Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Interior Door Handle Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Interior Door Handle Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Interior Door Handle Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Interior Door Handle Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Interior Door Handle Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Interior Door Handle Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Interior Door Handle Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Interior Door Handle Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Interior Door Handle Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Interior Door Handle Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
