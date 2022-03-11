Global Low Soda Alumina Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Low Soda Alumina market was valued at 174.74 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.88% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Low Soda Alumina refers to: the sodium content is less than zero. 1% high temperature alumina product.Na2O content is an important technical indicator of alumina, and the level of Na2O content directly affects the compressive strength and electrical insulation of alumina products. Low-sodium high-temperature alumina has a high melting point, good electrical insulation, high hardness, and good wear resistance. It is widely used in electronic ceramics, fine ceramics, refractory materials, automotive spark plugs, electronic substrates and other fields. Global Low Soda Alumina key players include Almatis, Alteo, etc. Global top two manufacturers hold a share over 30%. China is the largest market, with a share close to 30%, next are Europe and North America, both have a share over 35 percent. In terms of product, Low Sodium is the largest segment, with a share over 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application in Electronic Ceramics, followed by Wear-Resistant Ceramics, etc.

By Market Verdors:

Almatis

Alteo

Chalco

Sumitomo Chemical

Hindalco

Showa Denko

Nippon Light Metal

Sdsrhb

Zzyanghualv

Zhj-China

By Types:

Low Sodium

Ultra Low Sodium

By Applications:

Electronic Ceramics

Wear-Resistant Ceramics

Refractory

