Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Aluminum Chlorohydrate market was valued at 62.46 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.22% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) is a high basicity, highly polymerized coagulant that has little effect on alkalinity and pH and is ideal for treating low alkalinity source waters. Due to its higher ion activity, ACH can generally be dosed at lower feed rates reducing sludge generation. ACH is also used as an additive in a broad range of industrial manufacturing applications where higher levels of aluminum (aluminum ion) are required.The major raw material for aluminum chlorohydrate is aluminum ash, activated bauxite, hydrochloric acid, etc. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of aluminum chlorohydrate industry. We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

By Market Verdors:

Chemtrade

Kemira

GEO

USALCO

Summit Chemical

Holland Company

Contec Srl

Gulbrandsen Chemicals

ALTIVIA

Jiangyin Youhao Chemical

Wuxi Bisheng Water Treatment

FIRST

By Types:

Liquid Aluminum Chlorohydrate

Solid Aluminum Chlorohydrate

By Applications:

BOD and COD Removal

Nutrient Removal

Suspended Solids Removal

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Aluminum Chlorohydrate Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Liquid Aluminum Chlorohydrate

1.4.3 Solid Aluminum Chlorohydrate

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 BOD and COD Removal

1.5.3 Nutrient Removal

1.5.4 Suspended Solids Removal

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate Market

1.8.1 Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Aluminum Chlorohydrate Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate Sales Revenue Market

