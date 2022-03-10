Floating LNG Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Floating LNG Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Floating LNG market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Floating LNG market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Small-Scale Capacity
- Large-Scale Capacity
- Segment by Application
- Energy Enterprises
- Government
By Company
- Exxon Mobil
- Royal Dutch Shell
- Samsung Heavy Industries
- TechnipFMC
- Golar LNG
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Floating LNG Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Small-Scale Capacity
1.2.3 Large-Scale Capacity
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Floating LNG Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Energy Enterprises
1.3.3 Government
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Floating LNG Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Floating LNG Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Floating LNG Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Floating LNG Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Floating LNG Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Floating LNG Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Floating LNG Industry Trends
2.3.2 Floating LNG Market Drivers
2.3.3 Floating LNG Market Challenges
2.3.4 Floating LNG Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Floating LNG Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Floating LNG Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Floating LNG Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Floating LNG Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Floating LNG Revenue
3.4 Global Floating LNG Market Concentration Ratio
