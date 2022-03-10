Floating LNG Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Floating LNG market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Floating LNG market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Small-Scale Capacity

Large-Scale Capacity

Segment by Application

Energy Enterprises

Government

By Company

Exxon Mobil

Royal Dutch Shell

Samsung Heavy Industries

TechnipFMC

Golar LNG

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Floating LNG Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Small-Scale Capacity

1.2.3 Large-Scale Capacity

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Floating LNG Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Energy Enterprises

1.3.3 Government

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Floating LNG Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Floating LNG Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Floating LNG Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Floating LNG Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Floating LNG Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Floating LNG Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Floating LNG Industry Trends

2.3.2 Floating LNG Market Drivers

2.3.3 Floating LNG Market Challenges

2.3.4 Floating LNG Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Floating LNG Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Floating LNG Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Floating LNG Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Floating LNG Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Floating LNG Revenue

3.4 Global Floating LNG Market Concentration Ratio

